The X Factor 2018: what did viewers make of the new judges?

How did Robbie Williams, Ayda Field and Louis Tomlinson go down on the first show of the series?

The X Factor 2018 is up and running, and viewers have had a first look at Simon Cowell’s rebooted judging panel in action.

Louis Tomlinson, Robbie Williams and Ayda Field joined Simon for the first show on Saturday night, and while Robbie had an early chance to strut his stuff when one of the acts decided to sing one of his songs, all three judges had their moment.

But what did viewers think of the new line-up? Check out some of the best responses below. The X Factor continues this Sunday at 8pm on ITV.

Louis Tomlinson fans out in force

If The X Factor wanted to lure in a younger generation, it could only go in One Direction. Louis Tomlinson is a reminder of the show’s biggest success story, and fans were cheering his debut judging appearance from the off.

On behalf of all of the UK I’d like to request for Louis Tomlinson to take the role of all 4 judges on #XFactor — kat (@kats_camera) September 1, 2018

We all know Louis Tomlinson deserves more recognition and respect for his work and who he is, everyone is literally falling in love with him at the #XFactor and it’s what he deserves pic.twitter.com/4vHDaZKac7 — HQ Louies ◟̽◞̽ (@HQlouies) September 1, 2018

Although 1D fans were slightly miffed when Louis admitted he thought the band name One Direction was “corny”.

“we never were fans of the name one direction “ i already knew he said that but hearing him say it,,, ok louis ok,,,, that hurt #LouisXFactor — aya ◟̽◞̽ (@tomlinsmarvel) September 1, 2018

It’s early days, but Louis Tomlinson may be just the replacement X Factor needs for the *other* Louis.

That Louis Tomlinson seems like a nice lad. I like him. #XFactor — Lynsey McK (@lynsey_mack) September 1, 2018

Although some people still miss the original…

Robbie Williams gets a lot of love and affection

“One episode in and we’ve already hit peak Robbie: Angels is his best-loved hit and the ‘unexpected’ duet has now happened,” RadioTimes.com reviewer Paul Jones wrote after the opening episode, and he’s not wrong. Where does the show go next?

Maybe it doesn’t matter – at least his not-so-impromptu performance had the nation singing from the same hymn sheet.

I can literally hear at least 5 of my neighbours singing "Angels" #XFactor — Ava (@idkwhtvr) September 1, 2018

This might just be the highlight of this man's life! Good man Robbie #XFactor — Rebekka-Mary Darling (@RebekkaMary) September 1, 2018

I bloody love Robbie Williams. #XFactor — Soph 💗 (@SophBold) September 1, 2018

But what about the third member of the band, Ayda Field?

She was easily the most controversial choice ahead of the series, and viewers weren’t exactly sold on the idea when she was introduced simply as “Robbie’s wife” in the first episode.

Me trying to figure out why Ayda is a judge #XFactor pic.twitter.com/RwKHzw1xYO — Hannah 💫 (@hannah_jl27) September 1, 2018

And when she and Robbie starting dancing to one of the acts, many people found it, well… a bit much.

I love Robbie Williams and all but if himself and Ayda are gonna be cuddling and slow dancing to all the good acts for the whole series I don't think I can stick it #XFactor — Chloe (@_SimplyKhloe) September 1, 2018

Watching Ayda Field & Robbie Williams dance together during Danny’s audition….#XFactor pic.twitter.com/nSdlTZZTqR — Grant Rivers (@SnowAndBeach) September 1, 2018

Ayda’s already said that she knows she’ll have to win people over. Will Sunday’s episode give her more of a chance to prove herself?

OMG I am actually loving Robbie & Ayda.. what is wrong with me? X factor is like all mellow & happy like it used to be. Hope they bring back the bottom 2 sing off in the lives though #XFactor — Riö (@RioOfficial1989) September 1, 2018

Simon’s selections did come in for one major criticism though, with one viewer pointing out the lack of diversity on the panel compared to previous years.

Say what you want about the #xfactor but their previous judging panels have included diversity. They’ve had equal women to men, often 1 woman of colour and at least 1 OAP This new judge line-up is Just 3 rich white dudes and a rich white dudes wife! pic.twitter.com/vbieaa2zeE — London Hughes (@TheLondonHughes) September 1, 2018

