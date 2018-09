X Factor 2018 contestant Brendan Murray is a former Eurovision entrant – and was even managed by Louis Walsh

The singer has already been part of a boy band with number one hits in Ireland, and was mentored by former X Factor judge Louis Walsh...

Louis Walsh may not be a judge on The X Factor 2018, but he’s still having an effect on the ITV show thanks to contestant Brendan Murray.

You see, the Irish singer was actually managed by Louis during Ireland’s bid for Eurovision glory in 2017.

21-year-old Brendan didn’t make it through to the final of Eurovision with his song Dying to Try, although Louis said at the time that he “was definitely one of the most popular acts in Kiev” during the second semi-final.

Check out the performance below to see the young star in action during Eurovision 2017.

So, far from being a fresh face on The X Factor, Brendan already has a wealth of performing experience behind him. As well as his Eurovision bid, he was a member of Irish boy band Hometown from 2014-16, again managed by Louis Walsh.

The band released songs that reached Number One in Ireland, including Cry for Help below.

Brendan also has his own YouTube channel, with covers of everything from Sia to the Jackson 5 – meaning he won’t be short of tracks to perform if he makes it through to the rounds of X Factor.

Brendan Murray’s X Factor 2018 audition

Despite his experience, Brendan initially struggles during his X Factor audition, with Simon Cowell saying his choice of song – Ella Eyre’s We Don’t Have To Take Our Clothes Off – failed to impress.

“I see an issue here and the issue is lyrically that song didn’t suit your voice,” he tells Brendan, before saying that he will suggest an alternative backstage for him to perform.

Brendan later returns to the stage and performs Kate Bush’s This Woman’s Work.

Brendan Murray: quick profile

Age: 21

From: Galway, Ireland

Instagram: brendanmurray96

Determined. A post shared by Brendan Murray (@brendanmurray96) on Aug 15, 2018 at 10:14am PDT

The X Factor continues every Saturday and Sunday on ITV