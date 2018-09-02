The best X Factor auditions of 2018

Check out all the acts and contestants that have caught the new judges' eye this series – can you spot the winner?

From the bizarre to downright sublime, each series of The X Factor treats us to some truly memorable auditions.

And with a new judging panel in the form of Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, Louis Tomlinson and stalwart Simon Cowell, a whole new batch of wonderful, weird, standout and simply strange performers have a chance to make their mark in X Factor 2018.

We’re keeping track of all the best X Factor auditions as they come in this year, so you can catch all the highlights here.

Check out all the best audition videos below. The X Factor auditions continue every Saturday and Sunday night on ITV.

Week 1

Saturday

Janice Robinson – Dreamer

The American artist already has Robbie Williams in tears even before she’s finished her number. Not a bad way to kick things off hey? Find out more about Janice Robinson here.

Misunderstood – Juicy Fruit

The X Factor needed to be taken up a gear after last year – even Simon Cowell said it was “a slog”. Surely with moves like opening night act Misunderstood ITV is moving in the right direction?

Andy Hofton – Angels

Hey, if you’ve got Robbie Williams on the panel, you may as well get him up on stage and make use of him right? When Robbie fan Andy takes the plunge and decides to sing Angels with his second song, Robbie can’t help giving him a helping hand. Watch Robbie’s wife Ayda’s reaction – still sweet no matter how many millions of times she must have heard this song…