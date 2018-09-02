Accessibility Links

What is ITV’s new panel show The Imitation Game, and when is it on TV?

Alexander Armstrong presents a new ITV panel show centred around celebrity sound-a-likes

The Imitation Game (ITV)

“It’s really just an excuse for us to get together and play silly games with my favourite impressionists,” admits Alexander Armstrong of his new show, The Imitation Game.

The new panel-show brings together two teams of comedians and celebrity sound-a-likes, captained by skilled impressionists Rory Bremner and Debra Stephenson.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Imitation Game.

When is The Imitation Game on TV?

The Imitation Game airs on ITV on Sundays at 10.05pm.

What’s it about?

Presented by Pointless’s Alexander Armstrong, the show sees two panels go head-to-head (with echoes of both Mock the Week and Have I Got News For You).

Guest mimics and comedians including Alistair McGowan, Jan Ravens, Luke Kempner, Jon Culshaw, Ronni Ancona, Anil Desai and Britain’s Got Talent’s Jess Robinson are all set to appear during the first series.

Team captain Rory Bremner said, “How do you get over 50 characters for the price of four? Well, you do a panel show with impressionists. There are some brilliant mimics out there and bringing them together to perform challenges will be great fun. I’m very excited to be involved and looking forward to it.”

The acts will be put “head-to-head in a number of fast-paced games” as they “re-enact iconic movie scenes, re-voice news footage, blast out some surprising cover versions and put unlikely words in the mouths of all kinds of celebrities”, say ITV.

