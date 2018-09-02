Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
The Chase star Anne Hegerty teases “corker” of an episode as ITV quiz show returns

The Chase star Anne Hegerty teases “corker” of an episode as ITV quiz show returns

The Chase is back with new episodes on Monday 3rd September – and fans could be in for something special if 'The Governess' is anything to go by

The Chase Anne Hegerty ITV

The Chase star Anne Hegerty says that fans of the ITV quiz show will not want to miss this Monday’s show as the series finally returns with all-new episodes.

Advertisement

The quiz star called the first episode of the new run a “corker”, teasing that, while she can’t spoil anything, the show is set to be a “must-watch for The Chase fans”.

The Chase resumes its 12th series this Monday 3rd September, with contestants Gayna, Tim, Luca and Dian set to take on the formidable Chasers in the episode from 5pm on ITV.

Host – and new Doctor Who companion – Bradley Walsh returns to present the show, along with Chasers Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett, Jenny Ryan and Paul Sinha.

“I can’t give it away, but tomorrow’s episode is a corker,” Hegerty tweeted on Sunday afternoon, adding, “A must-watch for The Chase fans.”

The series has been airing a number of celebrity special in recent weeks, but Monday will see the start of a new set of regular episodes.

Walsh admitted to Radio Times earlier this year that he was “exhausted” after filming for both Doctor Who and The Chase, but added that the producers for both shows had been “fantastic”.

“I’m still working on The Chase, so when I’m not in Cardiff for Who I’m in the ITV studio making three shows a day from 10 o’clock in the morning until 7 o’clock at night,” he explained.

“Luckily I just let the producers at ITV and  the BBC do all the plate-spinning and date-sorting. They’re fantastic — my thanks to both ITV and BBC for letting me do these jobs concurrently.”

Advertisement

New episodes of The Chase air on ITV from Monday 3rd September at 5pm

Tags

All about The Chase

The Chase Anne Hegerty ITV
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Strictly Come Dancing - 2018 Logo

Who's in? Strictly Come Dancing confirmed contestants

Bradley Walsh as Graham in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)

Doctor Who series 11: Bradley Walsh on the highs (and highs) of joining Jodie Whittaker’s Tardis team

The official logo for CBB 2018 from Channel 5 (Channel 5)

Who’s going into the Celebrity Big Brother house in summer 2018?

The X Factor judges 2018

The best X Factor auditions of 2018

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more