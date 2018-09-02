Celebrity Big Brother 2018: Who is Dan Osborne? What is he famous for?

Celebrity Big Brother contestant Dan Osborne is no stranger to cameras getting up close and personal: as an ex-cast member on The Only Way Is Essex, he’s used to seeing all his fights, hang-ups – and hook-ups – aired on the small screen.

Advertisement

Osborne’s already proven himself a big personality – but is he ready for the Big Brother House?

The 27-year-old former model first starred on TOWIE back in 2013, when he was 22. The show charted his relationship with then-girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh, but he was dropped from the ITVBe show in 2015 after leaked footage showed him shouting at ex-girlfriend Megan Tomlin.

Since then Osborne has rebranded himself as a fitness guru. His Instagram account, which boasts over 90,000 followers, catalogues his tips and work-out advice.

Is Dan Osborne single?

In 2017 Osborne married former EastEnders star, Jacqueline Jossa, who played Lauren Branning in the BBC soap – although the couple are reportedly separated after Osborne became caught up in a rumoured romance and subsequent media storm along with former Love Island star Gabby Allen (and fellow Celebrity Big Brother 2018 contestant…).

Apparently, Channel 5 producers are hoping that there could be romance between the two ITV reality stars.

Hope you’ve all enjoyed your ‘Fun in the sun’…… because A STORM IS COMING. Celebrity Big Brother: Eye Of The Storm starts Thursday 16th August at 9pm on @channel5_tv #CBB @bbuk pic.twitter.com/uuj7FDG8YY — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) August 2, 2018

Who is Dan Osbourne? Key facts:

Age: 27

Job: TV personality and social media influencer

Twitter: @DannyO

Instagram: @danosborneofficial

Advertisement

Celebrity Big Brother 2018 begins at 9pm on Thursday 16th August on Channel 5