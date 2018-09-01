X Factor hopefuls Misunderstood have worked with Will.i.am and been on BGT

Duo Stephan Benson and Jeffrey Okyere reached the Britain's Got Talent semi-final in dance group Myztikal

Boyband Misunderstood may have received four yeses from The X Factor judges this weekend, earning a spot in the show’s next round, but it turns out the duo have already worked on a number of projects in the music business.

In fact, Stephan Benson and Jeffrey Okyere – BRIT School graduates who have been performing in the Pop/R&B duo since 2010 – have collaborated with Little Mix and Britney Spears songwriter Maegan Cottone to produce singles like Ghetto Style.

The song – released with record label 8pm – even comes with its own flashy music video (albeit one filmed in a hairdressers).

And you can even listen to Misunderstood on Spotify…

And that’s not all. The two have worked in a record studio with Voice UK coach and Black Eyed Peas member will.i.am – before he took them to Jessica Alba’s 36th Birthday bash where the boys claimed to have partied with Beyoncé.

There’s more: Stephan’s also had a role in a movie. Sure, it was only Bring It On: Worldwide Cheersmack – a 2017 Universal Pictures film that is unknown to most in the UK – but it’s a big screen role nonetheless.

You can catch a few glimpses of him throughout the trailer below.

And Misunderstood have got another claim to fame. The two first joined forces for Myztikal, a Britain’s Got Talent dance/singing troupe that competed in the 2010 competition.

Despite head judge Simon Cowell actually stopping them mid-performance during their first audition, he eventually gave them a yes and they reached the semi-finals.

So, although Cowell recognised singer Danny Tetley from Pop Idol 2001, the head judge seemingly failed to spot Okyere and Benson from their BGT days.

Either everyone wants to forget about that series (Cowell had to sit alongside Piers Morgan, after all) or it looks like Simon’s memory (and researchers) aren’t as good as we thought.

The X Factor continues 8pm Sunday, ITV