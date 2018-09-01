Do you think the new X Factor panel is a hit or miss? VOTE now

It's time to have your say on X Factor 2018 judges Louis Tomlinson, Robbie Williams, Ayda Field and Simon Cowell's first show together

Although it finally seemed that the revolving doors of X Factor judges had finally stopped turning last year ­– with the same panel returning for a second series for the first time since 2010 – there’s been a major shake-up once again for 2018.

Gone is Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger, with stalwart Simon Cowell the only remaining judge. That’s left room for newbie judges Louis Tomlinson (member of mega boyband One Direction), Robbie Williams (the UK’s best-selling British solo artist) and Ayda Field (um, we’re still not quite entirely sure of her credentials).

So, how have this trio shaken up the judging dynamic? Has Robbie robbed Simon’s crown on the panel? Or do the new newbies fail to hit the mark?

Simply put: is the new panel a hit or a miss? It’s time to judge the judges and place your vote on their performance. And if you want to tell us more, get in touch on Twitter or Facebook.