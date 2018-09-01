Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Do you think the new X Factor panel is a hit or miss? VOTE now

Do you think the new X Factor panel is a hit or miss? VOTE now

It's time to have your say on X Factor 2018 judges Louis Tomlinson, Robbie Williams, Ayda Field and Simon Cowell's first show together

The X Factor judges 2018

Although it finally seemed that the revolving doors of X Factor judges had finally stopped turning last year ­– with the same panel returning for a second series for the first time since 2010 – there’s been a major shake-up once again for 2018.

Advertisement

Gone is Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger, with stalwart Simon Cowell the only remaining judge. That’s left room for newbie judges Louis Tomlinson (member of mega boyband One Direction), Robbie Williams (the UK’s best-selling British solo artist) and Ayda Field (um, we’re still not quite entirely sure of her credentials).

So, how have this trio shaken up the judging dynamic? Has Robbie robbed Simon’s crown on the panel? Or do the new newbies fail to hit the mark?

Advertisement

Simply put: is the new panel a hit or a miss? It’s time to judge the judges and place your vote on their performance. And if you want to tell us more, get in touch on Twitter or Facebook.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about The X Factor

The X Factor 2018 judges ©Thames/Syco
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Strictly Come Dancing - 2018 Logo

Who's in? Strictly Come Dancing confirmed contestants

X Factor Could the new judging line-up actually work?

Frances Taylor
Frances Taylor
The X Factor 2018 judges: Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell

Coming soon Everything you need to know about The X Factor 2018

Anthony Russell on The X Factor 2017

Anthony Russell returns to The X Factor after pulling out of Judges' Houses last year

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more