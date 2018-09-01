Meet the cast of Strangers

Strangers on ITV is an ambitious new international thriller packed full of twists and turns.

It stars John Simm as a man trying to unravel the mystery of his wife’s death in Hong Kong. After he ventures across the world to identify her body, he discovers she is not the person he thought she was and his sheltered life is plunged into chaos and danger.

Meet the whole cast and their characters below…

John Simm plays Jonah Mulray

Who is Jonah Mulray? Jonah is a mild-mannered professor of International Relations. His fear of flying means he never went to visit his wife Megan when she worked abroad in Hong Kong. His life begins to spiral after Megan is killed in a car crash over there, but he unearths some shocking truths when he travels to Hong Kong to take her body home.

Where have I seen John Simm before? Simm has had a prolific television career. He has played the Master in Doctor Who for the past ten years and had starring roles in Collateral, Trauma, State of Play, Exile, Prey, Life on Mars, The Village and Mad Dogs, to name a few.

Dervla Kirwan plays Megan Harris

Who is Megan Harris? Jonah remembers his wife Megan as loving, passionate, joyful and smart, but after her death, he discovers she was practically a stranger to him.

Where have I seen Dervla Kirwan before? Irish actress Kirwan is known for her roles in the TV series Strike Back, Blackout, The Silence, Material Girl and Ballykissangel.

Emilia Fox plays Sally Porter

Who is Sally Porter? Sally is a British consul in China who is trying to assist John in the unravelling of Megan’s mystery life. She takes her job very seriously – and as the series continues we will find out how much she’s willing to risk for her loyalties.

Where have I seen Emilia Fox before? Fox is famous for playing Dr Nikki Alexander in Silent Witness for the last 14 years. She’s also starred in Home from Home, Delicious, The Tunnel, Pride and Prejudice, Rebecca, Fallen Angel and Merlin and is part of a family of actors which includes her father Edward Fox, uncle James Fox and brother Freddie Fox.

Anthony Wong plays David Chen

Who is David Chen? David is in many ways the polar opposite to Jonah. He’s a single-minded ex-cop with a short temper and a violent streak. He was involved in Megan’s life in Hong Kong and is also endeavouring to understand her secret world.

Where have I seen Anthony Wong before? Anthony Wong is a Hong Kong actor best known in the West for his roles in the movies Hard Boiled, Infernal Affairs and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.

Katie Leung plays Lau Chen

Who is Lau Chen? David’s daughter Lau is the personification of Hong Kong’s rebellious youth-inspired political movement. After Megan’s death, Lau goes AWOL and her mutinous behaviour leads her to Becky – an American student with similar interests.

Where have I seen Katie Leung before? Harry Potter fans will recognise Leung as Cho Chang, the ex-girlfriend of The Boy Who Lived. She has starred in BBC drama One Child and also had small roles in the movies T2 Trainspotting and The Foreigner.

Anthony Hayes plays Michael Cohen

Who is Michael Cohen? Nope, not Trump’s one-time lawyer. Michael is a fictional journalist who’s hungry for a good story. He is tied up in a custody battle with his ex-wife Rachel Hargreaves over their daughter Mae, but has to juggle this with his quest to find out the truth about Megan Harris’s death.

Where have I seen Anthony Hayes before? Australian actor Hayes starred alongside Martin Freeman in Netflix’s Cargo, and has also appeared in the movies War Machine, The Light Between Oceans and Animal Kingdom.

Strangers is due to air on ITV this autumn