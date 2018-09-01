What Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?
Full guide to all the televised fixtures on Sky Sports and BT Sport coming this week
We’ll be keeping this page updated with all the matches scheduled for live TV coverage this weekend.
Check the details below for dates, kick-off times and channels, and click here to see the full guide to every televised Premier League match this season.
Premier League live on TV this weekend
Saturday 1 September 2018
Leicester City v Liverpool – 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Man City v Newcastle United – 5:30pm, live on BT Sport
Sunday 2 September 2018
Cardiff City v Arsenal – 1:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Watford v Spurs – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Match of the Day will show highlights of every Premier League match this weekend on the BBC. Below is a list of all the other matches taking place this Saturday.
Brighton v Fulham
Burnley v Man Utd
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Everton v Huddersfield Town
West Ham v Wolves