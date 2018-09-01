What Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?

Full guide to all the televised fixtures on Sky Sports and BT Sport coming this week

We’ll be keeping this page updated with all the matches scheduled for live TV coverage this weekend.

Advertisement

Check the details below for dates, kick-off times and channels, and click here to see the full guide to every televised Premier League match this season.

Premier League live on TV this weekend

Saturday 1 September 2018

Leicester City v Liverpool – 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Man City v Newcastle United – 5:30pm, live on BT Sport

Sunday 2 September 2018

Cardiff City v Arsenal – 1:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Watford v Spurs – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Match of the Day will show highlights of every Premier League match this weekend on the BBC. Below is a list of all the other matches taking place this Saturday.

Advertisement

Brighton v Fulham

Burnley v Man Utd

Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Everton v Huddersfield Town

West Ham v Wolves