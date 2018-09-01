D.I. Viv Deering and her team from Friday Street station are returning for a third season

D.I. Viv Deering and her team from Friday Street station are set to return to our screens for a third season of No Offence, Channel 4’s Bafta-nominated police drama.

The show’s combination of dark humour and grit – not to mention the quartet of strong, engaging female leads – has won over critics and audiences alike.

Here’s everything you need to know about the third series.

When is No Offence back on TV?

Filming in Manchester reportedly wrapped in March 2018, with the third series set to return to the small screen on Thursday 13th September at 9pm on Channel 4.

Is there a trailer?

Channel 4 released a brief teaser video for the new series on 31st August, with Joanna Scanlan going all Bodyguard after a gunman attempts to target a location politician. Check it out below.

What’s going to happen in series 3?

Unconventional boss – and likely nudist – D.I. Viv Deering (Joanna Scanlan) will return alongside her Friday Street team, as the third series begins with the attempted assassination of a local politician by a new Far Right group. The attack has “devastating consequences” for the team, according to Channel 4.

“There’s no time for tears, though, as not only is the maniac still on the loose but the politicos are turning the situation to their advantage.

“Viv and Friday Street find themselves pawns in a political chess match, which is the last thing they need as incidents of hate crime soar in the city.”

Paul Abbott, the show’s creator and writer, compared the show to “chucking wicked humour at grim reality”.

“It’s a privilege to dive back into the very British chaos of Inspector Viv Deering and her No Offence police family,” he said. “I think we’ve struck a great deal with our audience. They expect nothing but the tilted best and we’re truly honoured to serve.

“Chucking wicked humour at grim reality is a great cocktail for digesting the real world and pretending to make sense of it. Sleeves up! We’re off again,” he added.

New to No Offence? Have a watch of the series 2 trailer to get a feel for the critically acclaimed show