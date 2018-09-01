Who’s going into the Celebrity Big Brother house in summer 2018?

The summer 2018 edition of Celebrity Big Brother is here, and we now know the full line-up of celebrities, each said to have been at the eye of their very own media storm.

CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER 2018: CONFIRMED CONTESTANTS

OUT:

Roxanne was not evicted from the house, but instead chose to quit Celebrity Big Brother following a controversial row in which she claimed she had been “punched” by fellow contestant Ryan Thomas.

Footage appeared to show the pair play fighting, but Roxanne later demanded to speak with CBB producers and Ryan was subsequently given a formal warning.

However, following the incident, Channel 5 confirmed that Roxanne had quit the show, saying simply, “Roxanne has decided to leave the BB House. The remaining housemates have been informed.” For more details click here.

The Married at First Sight star left the house after being placed in the bottom two of the public vote along with Jermaine Pennant. Fellow housemates later voted to kick Ben out, but his departure was overshadowed by the Roxanne and Ryan “punching” incident.

After watching back footage of the row during his post-eviction interview, he said, “It breaks my heart… to that, she’s laughed it off hasn’t she?

“Now I feel I’ve been mugged right off again. I’m such a mug, aren’t I? It does my head in. I always fall for it, don’t I?”

Chloe was chucked out of the CBB house on Tuesday 28th August, after coming up against TV presenter Hardeep Singh Kohli. She had spent much of her time on the series flirting with married footballer Jermaine Pennant (who had not disclosed his marital status).

Emma Willis revealed this to her during her eviction interview, and she was none too pleased.

“To be married then go and crack on with someone on TV with your wife watching is disgusting,” she said. “I just want to apologise for doing that but I had to accept what he told me and that’s all I could really do.”

Nunn was dumped out on Friday 24th August after a public vote against Hardeep Singh Kohli. She told Emma Willis she was gutted to leave: “This is a show I’ve always really wanted to be on and I feel like the ‘celebrity’ in front of ‘Big Brother’ is a big word.” Right…

Rodrigo Alves was removed from the CBB house by producers after a controversial stay.

“After a further incident, Rodrigo has been removed from the Big Brother house and will not be returning,” a representative from Channel 5 said in a statement.

He previously caused controversy when he dropped the N-word in conversation. Alves, known to many as ‘The Human Ken Doll’, used the offensive term twice in a conversation about his love life, saying he was attracted to “n***** boys”.

IN:

The controversial housemate was heavily rumoured to be entering the CBB house this year, and it turns out she was indeed a confirmed contestant. However, five hours before the launch she pulled out of the show. On Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, host Rylan Clark-Neal explained exactly what happened:

Although she didn’t make it into the house, Stormy did get as far as filming an entrance video which you can watch below:

And the rumoured celebrities who could still go into the house are…

Samantha Mumba

Noughties pop star Samantha Mumba is reportedly high up on the list of stars that Celebrity Big Brother bosses want to see entering the house – but that doesn’t mean she’ll accept their offer.

According to The Mirror, the Irish singer has repeatedly been asked to join the show for the last five years, but she’s holding out on joining the line-up because she doesn’t want to enter the “stressful environment” and is instead busy focusing on her music.

“She was on their list of people to ask every year but she kept turning it down – so they don’t bother asking anymore,” said the ‘insider’. “Their last offer was well into the six figures, but she’d never do it. It’s just not for her.”

She may have appeared on Dancing on Ice and Celebrity Masterchef Ireland but it looks unlikely we’ll see Mumba walk through those CBB doors anytime soon.

Katie Price

The former glamour model might have already won Celebrity Big Brother back in 2015, but that hasn’t stopped rumours circling that she’d be going in again.

However, a spokesperson reportedly told Mail Online that Price would not be appearing in the upcoming series. But is it just a red herring?

Paul Cattermole

Former S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole was reportedly turned down for I’m a Celebrity… , telling NME that he had approached ITV a few times about in the jungle but didn’t make the line-up. But maybe a turn on Celebrity Big Brother wouldn’t be out of the question?

He’d be the second S Club star to take part in the show after Jo O’Meara appeared on the programme in 2007.