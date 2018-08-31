Viewers split over The Split: ‘unrealistic’ legal practices and tiny text messages v “the best script and acting of 2018”

How did BBC drama The Split fare in the court of public opinion? Screenwriter Abi Morgan’s new series about a family of high-flying female divorce lawyers has split viewers, with some ruling in favour of the first episode – and some already declaring their intention to break up with the show.

The drama stars Nicola Walker as Hannah, who has left the family firm to join one of their competitors. That, of course, has massive implications for her relationship with her mother and sister – and things get even more dramatic when their long-lost dad (Anthony Head) turns up after an absence of 30 years.

Not everyone was a fan of episode one.

I didn't rate #TheSplit. Too many family lawyers, too many sisters, far too much info dump. But I did like Nicola Walker's blue pencil skirt and white jacket. — Tamsin Grey (@amayzingrey) April 25, 2018

How absolutely awful was #TheSplit? Could they not at least have tried to make family members look like they shared some common genes. Totally lacking credibility and a waste of a good cast. I laughed out loud, but not in a good way. — Lyn Paterson (@nosrepat) April 24, 2018

Found #TheSplit very hard going last night. Perhaps it gets better. — Adrian Last (@LeffeAt49DS) April 25, 2018

However, the show’s fans put forward a robust defence…

No spoilers but I suggest you watch #thesplit tonight on BBC1, might be the best script and acting of 2018 — Gary Redrup(Gatford) (@thegaryshow) April 24, 2018

Absolutely brilliant. Nicola Walker was superb. Love the sisters and mother, too. Meera Syal was wonderful. Bet the entire series will end with the four women dancing together… hooked! 👏🏻💞 #TheSplit — Corey Terrett (@terrettcorey) April 24, 2018

After The Replacement and Dr Foster I've bn looking forward to another modern quality drama,this has it all!

Really enjoyed the first episode of new legal drama The Split. Especially the bit where they nearly forgot about their children! #TheSplit — Serena Marchetta (@SerenaEvelyn) April 24, 2018

This being a divorce drama, lawyers and non-lawyers alike joined forces to give their expert opinions on the accuracy of Morgan’s script. And their verdict was not promising.

#TheSplit Wondering how many times I will roll my eyes and think how totally unrealistic this is to real life #divorvelawyer — The Running Lawyer (@Running_Lawyer) April 24, 2018

#TheSplit No one has been to Pret and no one is worrying about chargeable hours. The two key elements in life as a lawyer in London, family law or otherwise. — Kate in N8 (@kateinN8) April 24, 2018

I have to say on the first viewing of #thesplit that the BBC are not helping to portray the work that the family solicitors do day in day out in dealing with divorce and child arrangements. It’s not a patch on Silk although I may be biased as I work in Chambers #familylaw — Russell Hobbs (@rhobbs42) April 25, 2018

#TheSplit w #NicolaWalker Its against etiquette for Hannah to talk to Rex Pope without his solicitor being present. I can’t believe that the legal advisers on this show allowed this. 🙀 — Nicola Walker Fans (@NicolaWalkerFan) April 25, 2018

Many viewers were also left frustrated when key parts of the plot were told via text message – but for those without giant TVs, the words were too small to read. (For the record, Hannah’s attractive Danish colleague texted asking if she was awake. And, as she lay next to her husband Stephen Mangan, she replied “yes”.)

Modern TV pet hate: characters sending each other messages that you can’t flipping read! No idea what was going on in the last couple of minutes of #TheSplit — Rachel (@rmoomin84) April 24, 2018

Hope those text messages at the end of #TheSplit weren’t vital to the plot as I can’t afford an IMAX Screen in my front room. — Lisa Holdsworth (@WorksWithWords) April 24, 2018

From my mum re #thesplit I must admit I struggled to read the texts on screen too pic.twitter.com/I6vIS61wqO — kate ford (@kateford76) April 24, 2018

But even with all the quibbles, one thing was for sure: Nicola Walker gave a fantastic performance…

#TheSplit What a 1st episode!!! Edge of seat stuff!!! #NicolaWalker is just outstanding in everything she does… — Kimberley (@RedHeadedHobbit) April 24, 2018

Nicola Walker might just be my favourite actress. I'm finding #TheSplit a bit hard to follow but will stick with it because she is outstanding in #Unforgotten — Karen 💜💜💜 (@KazP19) April 24, 2018

Pretty entertaining first ep, couldn't read the texts, beardy man looks like he should be in an Alpen advert. Nicola Walker ace (standard). #thesplit — CosmicNik (@CosmicNik) April 24, 2018