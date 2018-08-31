Have Ross and Demelza reconciled in romantic first look at Poldark series four?

Brace yourselves! Poldark series four is coming and if the first sneak peek at the series is anything to go by we can expect plenty of romance when we return to Cornwall.

The BBC gave us a delightful first look at the new series on Valentine’s Day, celebrating some of the most romantic moments to come – including a brand new tin bath scene.

Fans will be thrilled to see Ross and Demelza looking loved up, as we already know that the upcoming series won’t be an easy one for the show’s central couple, Ross and Demelza. She gave into temptation with Hugh Armitage in the series finale, which ended with a bittersweet scene of Mr and Mrs Poldark in bed together contemplating their future.

“They might start off a bit rocky and they might try to figure things out,” said Aidan Turner at the Radio Times Covers Party. “It’s a very real relationship, these things can happen in a marriage.”

Turner is hopeful that his and Tomlinson’s portrayal of the troubled couple’s attempt to get back on track in the “tempestuous” fourth series will resonate with viewers. “I think we tackle it in a very real way,” he said. “It’s something an audience will understand.”