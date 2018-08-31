Viewers thought BBC drama Keeping Faith lived up to the hype

People loved the hit Welsh noir’s debut on BBC1 – especially the soundtrack

After becoming a massive hit in Wales and breaking records on BBC iPlayer with an extended run, Welsh drama Keeping Faith finally premiered on BBC1 on Thursday night.

The series stars Torchwood actress Eve Myles as a lawyer, wife and mother, named Faith, who is searching for the truth behind the sudden disappearance of her husband Evan.

Keeping Faith’s arrival on BBC1 was hotly anticipated following its huge success in Wales and on iPlayer, and it’s fair to say the series debut lived up to the hype…

Terrific on every level #KeepingFaith @BBCOne so much excellence emerging from wales ! LLongyfarchiadau 👏👏👏 — KatyManning Official (@ManningOfficial) July 12, 2018

I can see now why #KeepingFaith has been getting such rave reviews. Really gripping. @TeamEveMyles was incredible. — Ben Morris (@benmorrisillo) July 12, 2018

Plenty of love for #KeepingFaith tonight. Quality bit of telly. — Jason Evans (@EvansTheCrime) July 12, 2018

ok so #keepingfaith on the bbc is absolutely outstanding yas i am HOOKED — laura (@abluntfoy) July 12, 2018

Lots of viewers also said they loved the show’s haunting theme tune – Faith’s Song by Amy Wadge.

Someone please tell me where to find #KeepingFaith theme tune!?? It's stunning and I need it in my ears @BBCOne — Amie Teresa Craven (@amiecraven) July 12, 2018

#KeepingFaith @TeamEveMyles flipping brilliant. Loving it. Thanks..can't wait for episode 2 fab music too . Where is it filmed?.. it's gorgeous…promise I won't tell anyone. 😙 — fiebojangles (@fiefie181) July 12, 2018

Eve Myles is so good in this. The soundtrack accompanying the series is brilliant. Worth listening to in full. #KeepingFaith — Susan Seddon 🚗🎶💕🐒 (@SuzeTwelve) July 12, 2018

But the question on everyone’s lips is, “What happened to Evan?”

Tune back into BBC1 at 9pm next Thursday to find out…

