Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
What time is Our Everest Challenge with Ben Fogle and Victoria Pendleton on TV?

What time is Our Everest Challenge with Ben Fogle and Victoria Pendleton on TV?

Everything you need to know about the action-packed documentary with the Olympian track cyclist and TV adventurer

From CNN Vision OUR EVEREST CHALLENGE - WITH BEN FOGLE AND VICTORIA PENDLETON Thursday 30th August 2018 on ITV Pictured: Ben Fogle and Victoria Pendleton In a ground-breaking documentary, broadcaster and adventurer Ben Fogle faces the challenge of a lifetime, alongside his friend and double Olympic gold medallist Victoria Pendleton CBE. For Ben, it is the story of a boyhood dream, to scale Mount Everest, the worldÕs highest peak, at an altitude of 8,848 metres. After two years of preparation, the film exclusively follows the pair to the Nepalese capital Kathmandu, from where they trek into the Himalayas to Everest Base Camp; here they will acclimatise and hone their skills before making their summit attempt. Ben and Victoria will be guided by world-renowned British mountaineer Kenton Cool, a veteran of 12 Everest summits, more than any other European climber. As they head up the mountain, into the notorious Òdeath zoneÓ, physical exhaustion, extreme conditions and misfortune will test the pair to their limits, 65 years after Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay became the first climbers known to have reached the summit. Since that day in 1953, more than 4,000 people have successfully climbed Everest, but nearly 300 climbers have died on ÔherÕ icy slopes. As Ben and Victoria begin their expedition and face their fears, they know Everest will be life-changing. © CNN Vision For further information please contact Peter Gray 0207 157 3046 peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is © CNN Vision and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme OUR EVEREST CHALLENGE - WITH BEN FOGLE AND VICTORIA PENDLETON or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com TL

When is Our Everest Challenge: With Ben Fogle and Victoria Pendleton on TV?

The one-off documentary airs 9pm, Thursday 30 August 2018, ITV

Advertisement

Who are Ben Fogle and Victoria Pendleton?

Fogle is a broadcaster and adventurer who first found fame with the TV show Castaway 2000. He’s since hosted Countryfile, Crufts and Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild.

Pendleton is a British jockey and gold-medal Olympian track cyclist. With one Gold in the 2008 Olympics and a second in 2012, Pendleton is one of Great Britain’s most successful athletes.

What is Our Everest Challenge about?

The show follows the duo as they face a challenge of a lifetime After two years of preparation, the film follows the pair to the Nepalese capital Kathmandu, as they trek into the Himalayas to Everest Base Camp, where they acclimatise and hone their skills before making their summit attempt.

Is there a trailer?

No, but here’s a sneak preview…

What can we expect from Our Everest Challenge?

When Ben Fogle and Victoria Pendleton arrive at the base camp to Everest, they’re in good spirits and seem surprisingly relaxed about their challenge. They’ve spent two years training for their climb. They’re fit, strong and look like conquering gods. But by the time Ben nears the summit, he starts to look alarmingly like a frail old man. It makes you realise what a remarkable achievement it was when Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay made it to the top of the world 65 years ago.

More than 4,000 people have succeeded in climbing Everest but nearly 300 have died on her icy slopes. Most of those met their end in the “death zone” near the top where temperatures drop to minus 20, you can only survive a few hours without an oxygen mask and, as Ben notes, “your body constantly reminds you that you just shouldn’t be here”.

There are moments of real peril so it’s an exhausting, emotional watch and as Ben and Vic struggle to catch their breath in the thin air, you may find yourself holding your own.

Advertisement

Review by Jane Rackham

Tags

All about Our Everest Challenge: with Ben Fogle and Victoria Pendleton

From CNN Vision OUR EVEREST CHALLENGE - WITH BEN FOGLE AND VICTORIA PENDLETON Thursday 30th August 2018 on ITV Pictured: Ben Fogle and Victoria Pendleton In a ground-breaking documentary, broadcaster and adventurer Ben Fogle faces the challenge of a lifetime, alongside his friend and double Olympic gold medallist Victoria Pendleton CBE. For Ben, it is the story of a boyhood dream, to scale Mount Everest, the worldÕs highest peak, at an altitude of 8,848 metres. After two years of preparation, the film exclusively follows the pair to the Nepalese capital Kathmandu, from where they trek into the Himalayas to Everest Base Camp; here they will acclimatise and hone their skills before making their summit attempt. Ben and Victoria will be guided by world-renowned British mountaineer Kenton Cool, a veteran of 12 Everest summits, more than any other European climber. As they head up the mountain, into the notorious Òdeath zoneÓ, physical exhaustion, extreme conditions and misfortune will test the pair to their limits, 65 years after Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay became the first climbers known to have reached the summit. Since that day in 1953, more than 4,000 people have successfully climbed Everest, but nearly 300 climbers have died on ÔherÕ icy slopes. As Ben and Victoria begin their expedition and face their fears, they know Everest will be life-changing. © CNN Vision For further information please contact Peter Gray 0207 157 3046 peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is © CNN Vision and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme OUR EVEREST CHALLENGE - WITH BEN FOGLE AND VICTORIA PENDLETON or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Programme Name: Countryfile - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. Generics) - Picture Shows: (L-R) Joe Crowley, Charlotte Smith, Steve Brown, Sean Fletcher, John Craven, Anita Rani, Tom Heap, Matt Baker, Helen Skelton, Margherita Taylor, Ellie Harrison, Adam Henson - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: Pete Dadds

30 facts you might not know about Countryfile

Ben Fogle andVictoria Pendleton flagsCreditFisherCreative

“I feel psychologically and physiologically damaged” – Victoria Pendleton looks back on her Everest challenge

Victoria Pendleton

Victoria Pendleton: “I’ve been suffering with depression since I got back from Everest”

Victoria Pendleton

Victoria Pendleton was "nearly dead" due to low oxygen says mountaineer as she is forced to abandon Everest climb

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more