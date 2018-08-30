When is Trust on TV? Who’s in the cast? What’s it about?

Everything you need to know about Danny Boyle’s new John Paul Getty drama on BBC2

Donald Sutherland stars as billionaire oil baron John Paul Getty in Danny Boyle’s new TV series, Trust.

Advertisement

The series originally aired in the US on FX in March, and it’s finally coming to British television on BBC2.

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Trust on TV?

Trust will air in ten parts, starting on Wednesday 12th September at 9pm on BBC2.

What is Trust about?

Much like Ridley Scott’s 2017 movie All the Money in the World, Trust will tell the real-life story of the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III – the heir to the Gettys’ oil billions.

The series begins in 1973 when John Paul Getty III is kidnapped. In England, his grandfather John Paul Getty refuses to pay the ransom and it’s up to Getty III’s mother Gail to negotiate with both her father-in-law and the kidnappers to secure her son’s release.

Who is in the cast of Trust

Trust stars Donald Sutherland as John Paul Getty, alongside Harris Dickinson as his grandson, Hilary Swank as Gail, Brendan Fraser as private investigator James Fletcher Chace, Charlotte Riley as Getty Sr’s friend and lawyer Robina Lund and Anna Chancellor as his contemporary Penelope Kitson.

Executive producers on the show are Danny Boyle, Simon Beaufoy and Christian Colson– the team behind Boyle’s Oscar winner Slumdog Millionaire. Boyle, who has just exited Bond 25 over “creative differences”, has also directed the first three episodes of Trust.

Who else has played John Paul Getty?

All the Money in the World originally starred Kevin Spacey in the role of Getty the elder before he was cut out and replaced by Christopher Plummer, who received an Oscar nomination for his performance.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for Trust?

Yes indeed, here you go…