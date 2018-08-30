Strictly Come Dancing 2018 reveals first footage of celebrities in action ahead of launch show

Bruno Tonioli said he was so excited that his trousers had already split

Ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 launch, we’ve been given a first glimpse at the stars showing off their moves.

Advertisement

A short video posted on BBC iPlayer sees the 15 celebrities talk about their Strictly makeovers and their concerns about hitting the ballroom this autumn.

Kate Silverton says she hadn’t worn “a skirt this short” since she played netball at school, while Susannah Constantine said doing the show was “probably the most frightening thing I have ever done”.

Meanwhile Katie Piper said she was “nervous but excited” and that she “couldn’t wait” to get her dancing shoes on, and Faye Tozer teased that we might see some Steps move sneak into her Strictly routines.

Click here to watch the full video on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 on Saturday 8th September