Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Strictly Come Dancing 2018 reveals first footage of celebrities in action ahead of launch show

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 reveals first footage of celebrities in action ahead of launch show

Bruno Tonioli said he was so excited that his trousers had already split

Strictly Come Dancing Ashley Roberts launch show

Ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 launch, we’ve been given a first glimpse at the stars showing off their moves.

Advertisement

A short video posted on BBC iPlayer sees the 15 celebrities talk about their Strictly makeovers and their concerns about hitting the ballroom this autumn.

Kate Silverton says she hadn’t worn “a skirt this short” since she played netball at school, while Susannah Constantine said doing the show was “probably the most frightening thing I have ever done”.

Meanwhile Katie Piper said she was “nervous but excited” and that she “couldn’t wait” to get her dancing shoes on, and Faye Tozer teased that we might see some Steps move sneak into her Strictly routines.

Click here to watch the full video on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 on Saturday 8th September

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing Ashley Roberts launch show
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The contestants from Strictly Come Dancing 2017

Coming soon Everything you need to know about Strictly Come Dancing 2018

The official logo for CBB 2018 from Channel 5 (Channel 5)

Who’s going into the Celebrity Big Brother house in summer 2018?

Strictly Come Dancing - 2018 Logo

Who's in? Strictly Come Dancing confirmed contestants

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Logo

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 – Which stars are joining the jungle cast?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more