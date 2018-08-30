Afraid of heights? Look away now as ITV shares sneak video of Ben Fogle and Victoria Pendleton’s Everest challenge

A sneak peek of the gruelling reality of climbing the world’s highest mountain has been revealed by ITV ahead of its one-off documentary showing Ben Fogle and Victoria Pendleton’s attempt to conquer Mount Everest.

Our Everest Challenge with Ben Fogle and Victoria Pendleton follows the adventurer and the Olympic cyclist as they take on the mission after training for two years.

If you're nervous of heights, look away now. Victoria Pendleton and Ben Fogle face the world's highest mountain: Everest 😳 #OurEverestChallenge @Benfogle @v_pendleton pic.twitter.com/a5dgndl5C8 — ITV (@ITV) August 30, 2018

In the clip above, Pendleton can be seen uncontrollably shaking in her tent after a day of climbing in the face of fierce winds. Earlier this year, she spoke to Radio Times about suffering from depression after the challenge.

Despite the pair being super fit physically, they do struggle – temperatures plummet to minus 20 near the top and in some places the air is so thin that climbers need an oxygen mask after 20 minutes.

The challenge was filmed with CNN and first broadcast in June earlier this year. Now the documentary is set to air on ITV.

It’s bound to be a tough and exhilarating watch – just don’t look down.

Our Everest Challenge with Ben Fogle and Victoria Pendleton airs Tuesday 30th August at 9pm on ITV