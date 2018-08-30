Who is Kirstie Alley? Meet the Celebrity Big Brother 2018 housemate
Cheers and Star Trek actress Kirstie is one of the stars of CBB summer 2018
Hollywood actress Kirstie Alley – star of Cheers and Star Trek movie sequel The Wrath of Khan – is one of the confirmed names for this series of Celebrity Big Brother.
Alley is best-known for playing bar manager Rebecca in long-running US sitcom Cheers for six years, from 1987 to 1993, alongside Kelsey Grammer, Woody Harrelson and Ted Danson, with whose character Sam she shared a steamy sexual chemistry.
Alley also played Vulcan Starfleet officer Saavik in 1982 Star Trek movie The Wrath of Khan, opposite William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy.
Her more recent TV roles include The King of Queens, Hot in Cleveland and Scream Queens.
Back in 2011 she was also a contestant on the US version of Strictly Come Dancing – Dancing With the Stars. She placed second in the series and returned to the show for an ‘all-stars’ season three years later.
Kirstie Alley: key facts
Age: 67
Job: Actress
Instagram: @kirstiealley
Twitter: @kirstiealley