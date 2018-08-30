Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Every robot is a Dalek in this absurd movie supercut

Every robot is a Dalek in this absurd movie supercut

Duplicate! DUPLICATE!

Into the Dalek

Here’s something for you to CONTEMPLATE: what if every single robot was a Dalek?

Advertisement

Not just your Alexa, but what if every robot on screen was replaced with a Doctor Who baddie, from a death-hungry Iron Giant to an EXTERMINATE-fixated EVE from Pixar’s Wall-E.

Fortunately, there’s no need to ESTIMATE the carnage this would cause: the folks over at Screen Junkies have put together a supercut of the most iconic robots in film voiced by Skaro’s most dangerous.

And turns out it’s really funny. Especially when a Dalek takes over the deathly vending machine from Maximum Overdrive.

Yet as brilliant as this compilation is, it may be the most Dalek we hear in a while. Chris Chibnall previously revealed that the tinpot terrors have been EXTERMINATED from the upcoming series of Doctor Who, with the incoming showrunner pitting Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor against “all-new monsters”.

So, no Daleks, but sounds like there’s still plenty to ANTICIPATE.

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Felicity Jones in Rogue One with Doctor Who's Matt Smith and Lily Cole (LucasFilm, BBC, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Who could Matt Smith be playing in Star Wars Episode IX?

Huw Fullerton
Huw Fullerton
Mandip Gill, Bradley Walsh, Jodie Whittaker and Tosin Cole in Doctor Who series 11 (BBC, HF)

Doctor Who team hint at “dark,” “epic” and “squelchy” new episodes

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who series 11 episode 1 (BBC, HF)

Jodie Whittaker will enter a “zany” CGI world in an upcoming Doctor Who episode

doctor bill tardis

Neil Gaiman, Steven Moffat and Matt Lucas among tributes to Doctor Who production designer Michael Pickwoad

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more