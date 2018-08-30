Coronation Street’s Sinead Tinker to be diagnosed with cervical cancer (Spoilers)

What will this mean for the health of Sinead's unborn baby?

Pregnant Sinead Tinker will discover that she has cervical cancer in an emotional storyline to be shown this autumn on Coronation Street.

Advertisement

As Corrie fans know, Sinead had a termination last year after discovering that she was expecting Daniel Osbourne’s baby. Since that time, Sinead and Daniel have reconciled and were recently left overjoyed when Sinead realised that she was pregnant again.

Now, the Underworld machinist will face the dilemma of whether she should go ahead with cancer treatment that could risk the life of her unborn baby. It is believed that Sinead will also consider having another termination.

This isn’t the first time that Coronation Street has featured a character suffering with cervical cancer.

Back in 2001, the ITV soap attracted controversy when actress Amanda Barrie objected to the speed with which Alma Halliwell died from the disease and accused Coronation Street of using her character as a pawn in a ratings battle.

“Cancer touches all our lives, there can’t be anyone who hasn’t been affected,” said Barrie to the Daily Mail. “If you are going to take an issue like this and use it for entertainment, you have to be just so very, very careful. As Alma’s illness and deterioration proceeded with such amazing speed, I really did feel I was being asked to take part in a cheap ratings ploy. I didn’t like it one bit.”

The storyline did, however, trigger a surge in cervical smear tests, with health experts in the British Medical Journal estimating around 14,000 extra tests were carried out in the North West, costing the NHS an estimated £500,000.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.