How to watch the Champions League draw: live stream and TV coverage details

The Champions League draw for 2018/19 is soon to take place, with Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and Manchester United about to discover which group-stage they’re going to land in.

The draw is going to be live streamed on Thursday 30th August 2018, and below is everything you need to know about how to watch it.

How can I watch the Champions League draw on TV?

The draw is showing in the UK on BT Sport 2 HD from 4.30pm and will air for two hours.

BT Sport 2 is available to BT customers on channel 409, and the HD version can be found on channel number 431.

Is there a live stream for the Champions League draw?

From 4.30pm on Thursday 30 August, the draw will be live on BTSport.com. The draw will also be streamed on the BT Sport app.

You can find out how to get BT Sport here.

When are the Champions League group stage matches on TV?

The group stage rounds are below.

Match day 1: 18th/19th September

Match day 2: 2nd/3rd October

Match day 3: 23rd/24th October

Match day 4: 6th/7th November

Match day 5: 27th/28th November

Match day 6: 11th/12th December