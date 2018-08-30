Celebrity MasterChef: who are the contestants competing in heat two?

Celebrity Masterchef is back, with five celebrities attempting to cook up a storm for judges Greg Wallace and John Torode each week.

The celebs in this second heat will take on three challenges, from creating dishes from a set list of ingredients, to cooking in a restaurant kitchen, before one contestant is eliminated from the contest.

Find out who was in the first heat for Celebrity Masterchef 2018 – including heat winners Martin Bayfield and Josh Cutherbert.

Read on to for more on who’ll be competing in the second heat of Celebrity Masterchef on Thursday 30th August at 8pm on BBC1, before the remaining four pair off to compete again on Friday 31st August at 8.30pm.

Frankie Bridge

Who is Frankie Bridge?

Musician Frankie Bridge is a former member of the British girl-band The Saturdays. She also took part in the twelfth series of Strictly Come Dancing.

John Partridge

Who is John Partridge?

John Partridge is an actor – he’s probably best known for the role of Christian Clarke in the long-running BBC soap EastEnders.

Anita Harris

Anita Harris is a musician, entertainer and actress. She previously appeared in the iconic Carry On films, Follow That Camel and Carry On Doctor.

Spencer Matthews

TV personality Spencer Matthews is probably best known for his long-running central role in the reality series Made in Chelsea and for a famously brief appearance on I’m a Celebrity.

Jean Johansson

The broadcaster Jean Johansson has presented on various shows, including hosting roles for BBC1’s The One Show.