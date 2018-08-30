What time is A League of Their Own on TV, and who’s on the new panel?

Romesh Ranganathan is replacing Jack Whitehall as a panellist for the 11th season

Sky’s hit sports entertainment quiz A League of Their Own is back – although Jack Whitehall isn’t.

Advertisement

After 10 seasons of sporting fun, including Mexican wrestling and having paintballs fired at him by Billy Piper, Whitehall is off to focus on opportunities across the pond.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series, including who’s replacing Whitehall.

What time is A League of Their Own series 11 on TV?

A League of Their Own airs on Sky 1 at 9pm on Thursdays. The new series begins on Thursday 30th August.

What’s going to happen, and who’s replacing Jack Whitehall?

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan is replacing Jack Whitehall as a panellist, and will be joined by host James Corden and fellow panellists Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp.

“I’d like to say I’m saddened by Jack leaving, but it has essentially meant that I can become part of the show so I’m actually pretty delighted,” Ranganathan said of the announcement. “I’m looking forward to joining James, Freddie and Jamie and finally adding some eye candy to the show.”

There is only one man for the job! @RomeshRanga will join the @ALOTO panel for the new series coming later this year. Welcome to the madness, Romesh! 😀 #ALOTO @JKCorden @flintoff11 pic.twitter.com/XpTSBQyooW — Sky One (@SkyOne) February 9, 2018

Advertisement

Joining Ranganathan for his debut as regular panellist will be guests Alan Carr, Tony Bellew, champion boxer, and skeleton champ Lizzy Yarnold. Viewers can look forward to seeing the panellists dive right in – to a vat of gravy, as the teams try a spot of gravy wrestling.