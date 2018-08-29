When is Luther back on TV for series five? Who’s in the cast? What’s the plot?

Idris Elba has put the coat back on to play DCI John Luther in four more episodes

When is Luther back on TV?

Idris Elba‘s DCI John Luther is expected to return to BBC1 later in 2018.

An air date for Luther series five has not yet been announced, although the BBC has confirmed it is “coming soon” – but there is a teaser trailer for series five, which shows the troubled detective breathing heavily and limping through a darkened corridor with the words “This. Will. Hurt.”

Who is returning to the cast?

Elba will return as “near-genius murder detective” Luther, the maverick cop whose passion always seems to set him on a collision course with dangerous violence.

The actor also hinted to RadioTimes.com that Ruth Wilson’s enigmatic killer Alice could return, last seen in the series three finale four years ago. “There’s no point trying to make something unfamiliar,” he said.

Wunmi Mosaku joins the cast as new recruit DS Catherine Halliday – which means the return of previous sidekick DS Emma Lane (played by Rose Leslie) seems unlikely.

Cold Feet star Hermione Norris will play a psychiatrist named Dr Vivien Lake who is called on to help Luther get to the bottom of a swathe of brutal murders.

What will happen in series five?

“It’s classic Luther,” Elba told RadioTimes.com as he prepared to film series five. “We’re not reinventing the wheel.”

Announcing the four-episode series, screenwriter Neil Cross also gave us some clues about what’s to come.

“Now what? It’s a question Idris and I get asked a lot,” he said. “What happened to John Luther after we last saw him striding unbowed through the streets of his city, his blood red London? It can’t be over, can it? There’s so much we don’t know. So much unfinished business.

“The thing is, we’ve been asking ourselves the same question. Because we love John and wonder what he’s up to. And as for me, I’m scared of the monsters. The face at the window. The hand under the bed. The shadow at the end of the street. Who’s going to stop them, if not John Luther.

“In the end, we picked up the phone to some old friends and asked if they’d like to find out what happens next. It turns out, they would. So that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to find out what happens next.

“Now what? Luther’s coming back. That’s what.”

When is filming?

Production on the fifth series began back in January with Elba marking his first day back on set with a Twitter video…