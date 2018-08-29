Meet the cast of Westworld season 2

Westworld is back - but which cast members have survived and who are the new actors joining the show?

At the conclusion of Westworld season one many of the mysteries had seemingly been wrapped up, leaving the hosts in charge of the park and the employees of Delos either dead or on the run. But who survived? Who’s coming to help?

In other words, which cast members are returning to the show and who’s new for season two?

Who’s returning?

Dolores Abernathy – Evan Rachel Wood

Who does Evan Rachel Wood play? Original host Dolores was one of the focal points of season one, with her journey to self-awareness becoming a central storyline in the show. Her travels with William took up most of the first series, but now she has her freedom and a thirst for revenge – so what does she have planned?

What else has Evan Rachel Wood been in? Rachel Wood starred in the 2008 drama The Wrestler directed by Darren Aronofsky, where she played embittered wrestler Mickey Rourke’s daughter. She also starred in the George Clooney-directed political thriller The Ides of March alongside Ryan Gosling. A child actor, Rachel Wood had her first leading role aged nine in Digging to China, and attracted critical acclaim for her role as a troubled teen in 2003’s Thirteen.

Maeve Millay – Thandie Newton

Who does Thandie Newton play? Newton plays the sentient android Maeve, the former madam of a brothel in Sweetwater who became self-aware throughout the first season of the show. She was last seen returning to the park after deciding to track down her daughter, another host who she’d lived with during her earlier years in Westworld.

What else has Thandie Newton been in? Among other roles, the British actress has starred in the fourth series of BBC drama Line of Duty where she played DCI Roz Huntley. She was also nominated for a BAFTA for her role in the 2004 Best Picture winner Crash and is set to make an appearance in the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Bernard Lowe – Jeffrey Wright

Who does Jeffrey Wright play? Wright plays the character of Bernard, the head of programming at Westworld and an artificial recreation of the park’s co-creator Arnold Weber. With Anthony Hopkins’ Ford now dead, Bernard is free from his control and will likely play a pivotal role in the upcoming season.

What else has Jeffrey Wright been in? The actor starred in the Bond films Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace alongside Daniel Craig before starring with Jennifer Lawrence in the Hunger Games sequels. Wright also starred alongside Evan Rachel Wood in George Clooney’s Ides of March.

Teddy Flood – James Marsden

Who does James Marsden play? Flood is a good-guy host with a dark past, who spent most of his time searching for the missing Dolores in season one. Flood, like all the hosts, learns a lot about himself throughout the course of the first season, leading him to self-awareness going into season two. Expect him to be an important part of the revolution in season two.

What else has James Marsden been in? The Oklahoma-born actor is most famous for his role as Scott Summers or Cyclops in the original X-Men movies. Marsden starred in the original trilogy of films and reprised the character for a cameo in X-Men: Days of Future Past. He has also appeared in films including Enchanted and Superman Returns.

Charlotte Hale – Tessa Thompson

Who does Tessa Thompson play? A large portion of season one focused on Delos, the company that owns Westworld, attempting to push out Robert Ford, the park’s creator. Pivotal to this plot was Thompson’s board exec Charlotte Hale, whose attempt to remove Ford from the board led to tensions within the Westworld staff. With the hosts having risen up this season, expect Hale’s position to be particularly treacherous.

What else has Tessa Thompson been in? Thompson starred in the Ava DuVernay-directed Selma before her breakout role in the Rocky sequel Creed. More recently, she was seen starring as the drunken warrior Valkyrie in last year’s Thor: Ragnarok alongside Chris Hemsworth, and in Netflix sci-fi Annihilation with Natalie Portman.

William – Jimmi Simpson

Who does Jimmi Simpson play? Simpson stars as William, the younger version of The Man in Black. William begins his time at Westworld as a moral and conscientious visitor, but as time passes he becomes more selfish, violent and obsessed with the park’s hosts. William takes a particular shine to Dolores, leading to his older self’s villainous actions.

What else has Jimmi Simpson been in? Simpson is known for his recurring role in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia where he plays the strange and hilarious Liam McPoyle, and as a hacker in Netflix series House of Cards. More recently, Simpson starred in the acclaimed USS Callister episode of the satirical anthology Black Mirror on Netflix, and was nominated for a BAFTA for his performance.

The Man in Black – Ed Harris

Who does Ed Harris Play? Harris plays the older incarnation of William, known in the Westworld park as The Man in Black. The Man in Black has a sadistic nature, often wishing the park’s “games” were more challenging, and ended season one gleefully anticipating the hosts’ attack.

What else has Ed Harris been in? Harris has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars three times for his roles in Apollo 13, The Truman Show and The Hours. He also starred in the science fiction film Snowpiercer and the 2017 thriller Mother! among many other performances.

Ashley Stubbs – Luke Hemsworth

Who does Luke Hemsworth play? Stubbs is the head of security at Westworld, and considering the hosts rebelled at the end of season one he’ll probably be pretty busy in the new season. Stubbs was abducted by hosts in his last appearance, and it’s assumed the new episodes will reveal how he escaped.

What else has Luke Hemsworth been in? Before being cast in Westworld, Hemsworth starred in the Australian soap Neighbours. More recently he cameoed as the God of Thunder in Thor: Ragnarok, where he played a fictionalised version of the role his brother Chris made famous during a scene in the film.

Hector Escaton – Rodrigo Santoro

Who does Rodrigo Santoro play? Hector is an outlaw within Westworld who is wanted for multiple massacres within the park. The vengeful gang leader has a close relationship with Maeve and is one of the hosts bent on survival in the new season.

What else has Rodrigo Santoro been in? Santoro played the role of Xerxes I in the swords and sandals epic 300, before starring as Jesus in the 2016 remake of Ben-Hur. The Brazilian actor also starred in the 2003 romantic comedy Love Actually, where he played the role of Karl opposite Laura Linney, and Lost.

Lee Sizemore – Simon Quarterman

Who does Simon Quarterman play? Quarterman stars as the narrative director of the park responsible for the stories or loops that the hosts are part of. His key role in the subjugation of the hosts is likely to make him a key target during the uprising. Could his days in Westworld be numbered?

What else has Simon Quarterman been in? The British actor had a role in the 2012 supernatural horror film The Devil Inside and has starred in many TV shows during his career, including Midsomer Murders, Holby City and EastEnders as well as the miniseries Victoria & Albert.

Angela Sarafyan – Clementine Pennyfeather

Who does she play?

A host formerly working in Maeve’s whorehouse, Clementine was lobotomised in the last series and now acts as a zombie-like lieutenant for Dolores.

Where have I seen her?

The Armenian-American played one of the Egyptian coven of vampires in the Twilight movies, and also appeared in American Horror Story as Alice.

Logan – Ben Barnes

Who does Ben Barnes play? In season one, Logan was a veteran guest at Westworld who indulges his darker instincts in the park’s more sinister storylines. Closely connected to William/The Man in Black, expect Logan to be a key player in the story going forward.

What else has Ben Barnes been in? Barnes starred in the The Chronicles of Narnia films Prince Caspian and Voyage of the Dawn Treader and a 2009 adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s classic The Picture of Dorian Gray before landing his role in Westworld. More recently he has starred in the Netflix series The Punisher, where he played a key character from Frank Castle’s past.

Armistice – Ingrid Bolsø Berdal

Who does Ingrid Bolsø Berdal play? Berdal plays Armistice, a brutal and violent bandit and a close ally of gang member Hector. She was leading the charge on the Westworld command centre at the end of season one, but a post-credits scene suggested her survival.

What else has Ingrid Bolsø Berdal been in? The Norwegian actress starred in the 2014 film Hercules alongside Dwayne Johnson and also appeared in the TV movie adaptation of Terry Pratchett’s Going Postal.

Angela – Talulah Riley

Who does Talulah Riley play? Back in season one Angela was a host designed to greet guests as they arrived at the park. In season two Riley has been upgraded to a main character, and so we expect Angela will break free of her loop and join the revolution.

What else has Talulah Riley been in? Riley starred as Annabelle Fritton in the British comedy film St Trinians and its sequel alongside actor Rupert Everett. She has also appeared in Doctor Who, Inception, The Boat That Rocked and Thor: The Dark World.

Who’s new in season two?

Karl Strand – Gustaf Skarsgård

Who does Gustaf Skarsgård play? The Swedish actor plays the role of Karl Strand, the laid-back and confident Head of Operations for Delos.

What else has Gustaf Skarsgård been in? Skarsgård stars currently in the History channel drama Vikings where he plays the character of Floki. He also had a role in the Scandinavian drama Kon-Tiki and Peter Weir’s The Way Back with Ed Harris.

Grace – Katja Herbers

Who does Katja Herbers play? Herbers is set to play a seasoned guest at the park, presumably fighting for survival in the new, host controlled, world.

What else has Katja Herbers been in? The Dutch actress starred in the third season of the HBO drama The Leftovers as the role of Dr. Eden. She also had a small role in the FX drama The Americans in its third season.

Nicholas – Neil Jackson

Who does Neil Jackson play? Deadline have reported that Jackson will play “a charming, resourceful man who finds himself in uncharted territory.” Could this mean that Jackson was a guest at the time of the hosts taking over? Or could he be a newly sentient host?

What else has Neil Jackson been in? The British actor starred in the Bond film Quantum of Solace before appearing alongside Amy Adams in Nocturnal Animals in 2016. He currently stars in the show Absentia alongside former Castle actress Stana Katic.

Antoine Costa – Fares Fares

Who will Fares Fares play? Antoine Costa is said to be a tech expert within Westworld, and is likely to take on a pretty important role going forward in the battle against the hosts in season two.

What else has Fares Fares been in? The Swedish-Lebanese actor stared in the FX drama Tyrant as freedom fighting journalist Fauzi Nadal. He also had a small role in the Star Wars spin-off Rogue One where he played the role of Senator Vaspar.

Major Craddock – Jonathan Tucker

Who will Jonathan Tucker play? Tucker will play a host with military leanings in the second season, who may play a part in Dolores’ quest against the humans.

What else has Jonathan Tucker been in? Tucker recently starred in the Amazon Prime original American Gods where he plays Low Key Lyesmith. He also had a major role in the US drama Kingdom and the film The Next Three Days staring Russell Crowe.

Maling – Betty Gabriel

Who does Betty Gabriel play? Gabriel plays an enforcer tasked with bringing the park back under the control of Delos.

What else has Betty Gabriel been in? Gabriel starred in the 2017 smash hit horror Get Out in a performance that was lauded by critics. Looking forward, she is set to appear in the upcoming science fiction thriller Upgrade from Get Out producer Jason Blum.

James Delos – Peter Mullan

Who does Peter Mullan play? Mullan stars as the founder of Delos, the company who owns the Westworld park. Delos is an enigmatic figure and little is known about his motivations but a brief glimpse of him in marketing materials for the show suggests all might not be well with the CEO.

What else has Peter Mullan been in? The Scottish actor featured as death eater Yaxley in the final two instalments in the Harry Potter franchise. He also delivered an acclaimed performance as reformed alcoholic Joseph in the drama Tyrannosaur from director Paddy Considine.

Musashi – Hiroyuki Sanada

Who does Hiroyuki Sanada play? Sanada plays a new character named Musashi, who could be a host in the recently revealed Shogunworld. The expansion of Delos’s portfolio of parks was hinted at in the first season as the hosts revolted – but could the Westworld uprising spread to the other parks?

What else has Hiroyuki Sanada been in? The acclaimed Japanese actor starred in the films 47 Ronin and Sunshine as well as having a supporting role in superhero film The Wolverine. Sanada also had a recurring role in the hit drama Lost.

Akane – Rinko Kikuchi

Who does Rinko Kikuchi play? Kikuchi plays the character Akane, a host from Shogunworld. Marketing matrials have revealed her character’s costume to be that of a geisha, but little else is known about her role in the upcoming season.

What else has Rinko Kikuchi been in? The Japanese actress received acclaim and an Oscar nomination for her role in the film Babel alongside Brad Pitt. She also starred in the epic monster movie Pacific Rim and its sequel Pacific: Rim Uprising,

Akecheta – Zahn McClarnon

Who does Zahn McClarnon play? McClarnon stars as the character Akecheta and was briefly seen in the hidden trailer on the website DiscoverWestworld.com. The hidden trailer showed the character with a bloody hand touching his face. Could he be connected to the mysterious Ghost Nation?

What else has Zahn McClarnon been in? McClarnon is a renowned Native American actor who has had roles in the shows Fargo, Longmire and the Netflix show Frontier. He also starred in the horror-western Bone Tomahawk alongside Kurt Russell in 2015.

Hanaryo – Tao Okamoto

Who does Tao Okamoto play? Okamoto plays the role of Hanaryo, a mysterious new character about which little is known. It is likely that she is a host in Shogunworld and will likely play a large role in the hosts expansion and escape from their prisons.

What else has Tao Okamoto been in? The actress starred alongside Hiroyuki Sanada in The Wolverine and had a brief role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice where she played Lex Luthor’s assistant Mercy Graves.

The new season of Westworld premieres on Sky Atlantic at 9pm on 23rd April