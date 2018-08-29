Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Who is Kim-Joy? Meet the Great British Bake Off 2018 contestant

Who is Kim-Joy? Meet the Great British Bake Off 2018 contestant

The 27-year-old mental health specialist's birthday is World Baking Day

Screen Shot 2018-08-22 at 15.58.19

Mental health specialist Kim-Joy is one of the 12 bakers taking part in The Great British Bake Off 2018.

Advertisement

The Belgium-born 27-year-old is passionate about bread, and her birthday falls on World Baking Day – 17th May – which she sees as a sure sign that she was born to bake.

Kim-Joy was raised in London by an English father and Malaysian-Chinese mother, before moving to Leeds, where she now lives with her partner.

She is the only baker in her family, and she says that she didn’t have the confidence to bid for a place on the show until this year.

“My friends have always wanted me to apply, but I didn’t feel confident enough to apply until this year,” she says. “I went into the tent mostly for myself to see if I could do it!”

If she were tasked with constructing an illusion cake that looks like the real thing on GBBO, she says she would “make a magnifying glass with a chocolate handle, and 12 mini bakers wearing brown bake off aprons under the glass”.

She added: “I think I would prefer to do something that wasn’t completely realistic, though, as I enjoy having the freedom to create my own twist on things!”

Kim-Joy’s Bake Off journey

Episode 1: Biscuit Week

The moment Kim-Joy announced that she was basing her orange blossom biscuit flavours on her hair conditioner, you just knew that she would be a brilliant addition to the Bake Off tent.

But it was her comment about Dan’s biscuit ‘baby’ that really stole the show on opening night. Well, someone had to say it…

Kim-Joy: Key Facts

Age: 27

From: London (originally from Belgium)

Job: Mental health specialist

Instagram: KimJoysKitchen

@kimjoyskitchenTwitter: 

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off airs Tuesdays on Channel 4 at 8pm

Tags

All about The Great British Bake Off

Screen Shot 2018-08-22 at 15.58.19
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Sandi Toksvig

Some Bake Off contestants can hardly afford the ingredients to practise says judge Sandi Toksvig

The Great British Bake Off (C4, EH)

Bake Off hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig go Back to the Future as Doc Brown and Marty McFly

The Great British Bake Off 2018 - All 12 bakers

A banker, a blood courier and a DJ: meet The Great British Bake Off class of 2018

The Great British Bake Off 2018 - Manon

Who is Manon Lagreve? Meet the Great British Bake Off 2018 contestant

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more