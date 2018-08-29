Benedict Cumberbatch praised for “performance of a lifetime” in Patrick Melrose

Fans on Twitter are calling for the star to receive "all the awards" for his work on the Sky Atlantic drama

Benedict Cumberbatch appears to have picked up a few more Cumberb*tches thanks to his turn as a drug-addled socialite in Patrick Melrose after the show made its debut on Sky Atlantic on Sunday night. Many viewers took to Twitter to declare themselves new converts to the Benedictine church – with some calling for the star to win “all the awards” for his performance.

There had been a lot of hype about the Sherlock star’s new role – as the main character from Edward St Aubyn’s autobiographical series of novels – in the build up to the show’s premiere (which you can watch on RadioTimes.com right now for free). Our own Eleanor Bley Griffiths wrote that its entire success rested on his perfectly cast shoulders.

And the fans agreed.

“I’m quite overawed by Benedict Cumberbatch’s performance in #PatrickMelrose,” Twitter user Mark Hammersley wrote. “Like O’Toole doing Jeffery Bernard- on speed. Quite masterful.”

Danny Riviera added, hilariously: “If the talent of # BenedictCumberbatch is mithril from the mines of Moria, then his performance in # PatrickMelrose is the Balrog of Morgoth; except in this case I am GRATEFUL to the dwarves for digging “too greedily and too deep” for what they’ve awakened is invaluably ferocious.” Wow.

Check out the best reactions to Patrick Melrose episode one below.

I'm quite overawed by Benedict Cumberbatches' performance in #PatrickMelrose. Like O'Toole doing Jeffrey Bernard. On speed. Quite masterful. I'm a convert. Colour me Cumberbitch. — Mark Hammersley (@HammersTweet) May 13, 2018

give benedict cumberbatch a bafta give benedict cumberbatch a golden globe give benedict cumberbatch an emmy give benedict cumberbatch an oscar give benedict all the awards #PatrickMelrose pic.twitter.com/MpumO2cyIO — déia (@partygirlu2) May 13, 2018

Now LISTEN! Benedict Cumberbatch will need huge truck for the awards he is going to win for his performance in #PatrickMelrose @SHOLtdSeries — Elis (@e_l_is) May 13, 2018

Sir Benedict Cumberbatch of the People, wherever you are, that was one hell of a performance 🙌🏼 I did enjoy it and I was right. You deserve all the awards 💖 #PatrickMelrose — thelostsmiles (@SmilingBenedict) May 13, 2018

Just watched #PatrickMelrose

Confused

Awed

Mindblown

I didn't think Benedict Cumberbatch could get any better but that was incredible! — Becky Easter (@EasterBecky) May 13, 2018

HOLY SHIT. That was a performance of a lifetime. #PatrickMelrose — MidnyteMercury | Ami (@midnytemercury) May 13, 2018

If the talent of #BenedictCumberbatch is mithril from the mines of Moria, then his performance in #PatrickMelrose is the Balrog of Morgoth; except in this case I am GRATEFUL to the dwarves for digging "too greedily and too deep" for what they've awakened is invaluably ferocious. — Danny Rivera (@dgrivera) May 13, 2018

This article was originally published on 14 May 2018