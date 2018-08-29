Autumnwatch moves to America for 2018 series

Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Gillian Burke are exploring the US 'fall' in New England

BBC’s Autumnwatch is heading across the pond for a special one-off series based in the US state of New England.

The aptly-named Autumnwatch New England (which would perhaps be even more aptly named if it was called Fallwatch) will see presenters Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Gillian Burke exploring the forests of the region as they “erupt in a riot of colour, painting the landscape gold and red”.

Stripped across a week in October, the BBC2 show will entail a mix of live pieces filmed in a New England cabin studio, seasonally shot VTs and glimpses from the cameras placed throughout forests, mountains and lakes of New Hampshire.

It also promises a look at the culture surrounding the New England Fall and the traditions that have emerged out of the season.

The series will be a co-production between the BBC and PBS in the US.

The week-long special will air in October