Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Autumnwatch moves to America for 2018 series

Autumnwatch moves to America for 2018 series

Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Gillian Burke are exploring the US 'fall' in New England

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 12:00:01 on 28/08/2018 - Programme Name: Autumnwatch - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan, Gillian Burke - (C) BBC - Photographer: Pete Dadds TL

BBC’s Autumnwatch is heading across the pond for a special one-off series based in the US state of New England.

Advertisement

The aptly-named Autumnwatch New England (which would perhaps be even more aptly named if it was called Fallwatch) will see presenters Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Gillian Burke exploring the forests of the region as they “erupt in a riot of colour, painting the landscape gold and red”.

Stripped across a week in October, the BBC2 show will entail a mix of live pieces filmed in a New England cabin studio, seasonally shot VTs and glimpses from the cameras placed throughout forests, mountains and lakes of New Hampshire.

It also promises a look at the culture surrounding the New England Fall and the traditions that have emerged out of the season.

The series will be a co-production between the BBC and PBS in the US.

Advertisement

The week-long special will air in October

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Springwatch

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 12:00:01 on 28/08/2018 - Programme Name: Autumnwatch - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan, Gillian Burke - (C) BBC - Photographer: Pete Dadds TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Radio Times TV 100, Getty

The full Radio Times TV 100 Olivia Colman is named the biggest star on British television

(BBC)

Springwatch presenter Michaela Strachan says she “wouldn’t be upset” if Chris Packham is paid more than her

Chris Packham - Springwatch

Springwatch presenter Chris Packham warns of Britain’s “ecological apocalypse”

Judi Dench: My Passion For Trees (BBC, EH)

Blue Planet II – and Judi Dench – nominated in ‘wildlife Oscars’

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more