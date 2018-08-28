Simon Cowell brands last year’s X Factor “hard work” – “God it was a slog”

The judge admits filming on the 2017 series was a struggle, adding that the Overs category has been "a bit boring" in the past

Simon Cowell has branded last year’s series of The X Factor “hard work”, admitting that filming on the show was “a slog”.

In a rather surprising interview, the judge also said that in 2017 the show was “struggling” in certain categories, and that the ‘Overs’ category “hasn’t been great or it’s been a bit boring” for the past few years.

Asked whether the auditions were ‘less intense’ this year, and whether there are more ‘characters’ that fans have enjoyed in the past, Cowell replied: “Yeah, it’s definitely not as tense as last year. Last year was hard work; it ended well but God it was a slog, I tell you. We need the characters to keep it entertaining.”

He then said that he thought the Overs category was “really strong” this year and that there were some “amazing people” this series, but added: “Over the past few years it hasn’t been great or it’s been a bit boring.

“I always compare the talent to where I was a year ago,” he continued. “I remember a year ago thinking, ‘We’re struggling in certain categories’. I think this year every category has got a potential star; some of them are really raw, which I like. Personality is going to be key this year.”

The X Factor judging panel has been shaken up for this year, bringing Robbie Williams, Ayda Field and Louis Tomlinson to the show.

The X Factor returns to ITV on Saturday 1st September and Sunday 2nd September at 8pm on ITV