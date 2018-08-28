Livin’ Joy singer Janice Robinson auditions for The X Factor 2018

The American artist leant her vocals to 1994 hit Dreamer – and now she's auditioning for Simon and co

The voice behind one of the biggest dance anthems of the 90s is auditioning for The X Factor this year.

Singer Janice Robinson, who was one of the members of Livin’ Joy, steps up to impress Simon Cowell, Robbie Williams, Ayda Field and Louis Tomlinson.

Livin’ Joy topped the charts back in 1994 with Dreamer, which is as good now as it was 20 years ago. Remind yourself of it below:

In an interview, presenter Dermot O’Leary said that Janice’s appearance was “one of those great arena moments” on the show.

“I am a fan of the room auditions because I like to see the progression from the room to the arena to judge’s houses,” he said. “But you can’t deny the impact when a good audition hits home with a live audience and that’s why Simon wanted to go back into the arenas.”

Livin’ Joy were also known for 1996’s Don’t Stop Movin, which you might remember…

Listen to a more recent performance from the 50-year-old American vocalist below.

The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV

Janice Robinson: quick facts

Age: 50

From: Florida

Twitter: @singsongmomma

Instagram: @janicelovesmusic