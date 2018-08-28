Sharp Objects gives viewers nightmares with horror twist in dark series finale

Fans of Sky Atlantic’s Sharp Objects are reeling after a shocking twist was revealed in the dying moments of its series finale.

*Spoilers for Sharp Objects episode 8 to follow*

The eight-part miniseries – from Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn, Buffy writer Marti Noxon and Big Little Lies director Jean-Marc Vallée – looked set to end on an uncharacteristically pleasant note, with our troubled hero on a path to some sort of stability, before the rug was pulled from under us in the dying moments.

Amy Adams’ Camille went into the finale having just learned that her mother Adora (Patricia Clarkson) was responsible for her sister’s death when they were teenagers as a result of Munchausen-by-proxy syndrome (a mental illness which causes a parent to inflict illness upon a child), and that the same fate awaited her half-sister Amma (Eliza Scanlen) .

Understanding that the best way to prove this was to allow her mother to do the same to her, she played a submissive version of herself and allowed her mother to administer her “medicine” (later revealed to be rat poison), causing her to become violently ill. Thankfully, after a couple of days of torturous sickness, she was rescued by her editor and father-figure Frank Curry (Miguel Sandoval), who led the police to the house, where they discovered a pair of bloody pliers which linked Adora to the death of the two teenage girls from the town who had been brutally murdered at the beginning of the series – and had their teeth pulled out.

A montage followed which showed Camille taking her sister to live with her in St Louis, miraculously shrugging off her booze addiction and finally filing a morally suspect piece of crime journalism. Things looked rather rosy, but a looming sense of dread hung over the final moments.

And, our fears were confirmed when Camille, surveying the creepily realistic doll’s house version of their Wind Gap home that her sister had been constructing throughout the series, discovered that the ivory floor in the replica of their mother’s bedroom was made out of human teeth. Actual. Human. Teeth.

This confirmed that it was Amma, not Adora, who had murdered her young pals – and, as if the revelation wasn’t enough, a mid-credits sequence showed us how she did it, strangling them furiously with a look of sick determination as her friends held them down. Then, a final, post-credits scene showed Amma dressed all in white, luring her victims into the woods.

Fans on Twitter were shook. We got a couple of great teeth-related memes out of it:

camille finding teeth in amma’s dollhouse in sharp objects // antoni finding a bag of human teeth in a man’s bedroom on queer eye pic.twitter.com/8HgGWsTbs2 — -`ˏ indy ˎ´- (@ladybirdthefilm) August 27, 2018

[Sharp Objects set] Amy Adams: [chanting] teeth, teeth- Eliza Scanlen: teeth, TEETH Jean-Marc Vallée: [pounding his camera] TEETH, TEETH, TEETH! — Chris Heller (@c_heller) August 27, 2018

And many pointed out what we’ve slowly come to realise over the course of the series: that Sharp Objects was a gothic horror, not a murder-mystery, all along – citing those murderous glimpses in the credits.

Jesus christ, "Sharp Objects" has some of the scariest blink-and-you'll-miss-it horror movie scares of all time. — 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐫 𝐇𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧@SPXJ14! (@slimyswampghost) August 27, 2018

sharp objects was truly a work of twisted horror art and i’m so glad i had the pleasure of watching it — persephone. 🌻 (@bnd_nd) August 28, 2018

The #SharpObjects finale caught me unaware, spun me around and shot me straight to oblivion And that final twist was the perfect send-out to make it a HORROR thriller. YES! I just know that I'm transfixed by the talent and bravura of #ElizaScanlen, the breakout star of the show pic.twitter.com/n6gcWJk9NB — Bismark (@Bismark_BM) August 28, 2018

sharp objects was scarier than 100% of all horror movies i have watched goodnight im deleting — the hexorcist (@witchyhellbroth) August 28, 2018

Others praised young actress Eliza Scanlen – who plays Amma and has recently been cast as Beth in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women – for a brilliant breakout performance. And there was plenty of acclaim for established greats Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson, too.

I’m still in absolute awe/horror with the finale of #SharpObjects

Please avoid spoilers at all costs! pic.twitter.com/JSlG7SNg03 — There Will Be Cinema (@TWBCinema) August 28, 2018

#SharpObjects is by far one of the greatest shows I have ever watched. The absolute beauty, horror, deception, mystery & devastation all wrapped up into 8 episodes is truly mind blowing. Amy Adams is forever a goddess. — Darrian Springsteadah (@darspringgg) August 28, 2018

GONNA BE THINKING ABOUT THIS FOREVER BYE GIVE ELIZA SCANLEN EVERY AWARD #SharpObjects pic.twitter.com/lEmCarwEco — Jade Budowski (@jadebudowski) August 27, 2018

Sharp Objects. Sheesh. Can Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson be in everything please? — Sarah Millican (@SarahMillican75) August 27, 2018

Eliza Scanlen was amazing in #SharpObjects. Her performance was hypnotic, it was impossible to look away. She had no problem acting opposite Amy Adams & Patricia Clarkson. Amma is going to haunt me for awhile. Her career is about to blow up and she deserves it. pic.twitter.com/iCmhlMFbpd — Austin (@AustinLatest) August 27, 2018

Sharp Objects is available to stream in its entirety on NOW TV