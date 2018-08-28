The Great British Bake Off 2018 results: who left and who won Star Baker?

Find out what's happened each week in Bake Off series nine as Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig search for a new GBBO champion

The Great British Bake Off 2018 is back, with a new group of bakers taking on deliciously fiendish challenges every week.

Advertisement

But who’s left the Bake Off tent so, and who’s won Star Baker the most?

Find out the results of each episode here as judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith whittle down the GBBO contestants and pick their standout star.

Check out all the results below.

Episode 1 – Biscuit Week

This page will be updated after the first episode of Bake Off 2018 has aired.

Episode 2 – Cake Week

Episode 3

Episode 4

Episode 5

Episode 6

Episode 7

Episode 8

Episode 9

Episode 10

Star Baker leaderboard

Luke Thompson – 0

Antony Amourdoux– 0

Kim-Joy – 0

Jon Jenkins – 0

Ruby Bhogal – 0

Dan Beasley-Harding – 0

Rahul Mandal – 0

Manon Lagreve – 0

Karen Wright – 0

Imelda McCarron – 0

Terry – 0

Advertisement

Briony Williams – 0