Who is Dan Beasley-Harling? Meet the Great British Bake Off 2018 contestant

Dan Beasley-Harling is one of the 12 contestants taking part in The Great British Bake Off in 2018.

The full-time dad is a self-confessed perfectionist, striving to make each cake not only taste great, but a feast for the eyes too. This means creating the likes of unicorn and My Little Pony cakes for his two children and husband.

On his food blog, Dan says he is entirely self-taught and always on the lookout to improve old favourites. “I can think of no better way to relax and enjoy myself than spending an afternoon in my kitchen, creating something delicious and beautiful to share with my family,” he says.

After six years raising his children, Dan says he wants to do something for himself: “With my youngest starting school, I’m now ready to rejoin the world of adults.”

This isn’t the first time he has tried out for the competition though, with Dan applying for the show in previous years. “I don’t think anyone will be surprised that I’m on Bake Off!” he says.

Although he may face some challenges when it comes to time-keeping in the tent, admitting he will “often work on bakes over the course of several days. I never work to strict time constraints like those in the tent, so that was a real challenge for me.”

Although he “loved not having to wash up!”

Dan Beasley-Harling: Key facts

Age: 36

From: London

Job: full-time Dad

Instagram: @danbeasleyharling

Twitter: @DBeasleyHarling

