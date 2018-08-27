What time is Nadiya’s Family Favourites on TV?

Get ready for another vibrant culinary adventure with the Bake Off winner's latest cookery show

It was back in 2015 when Nadiya Hussain first made her way onto our screens. The then Bake-Off contestant – and ultimate winner – earned her place in the public’s hearts with her incredible show-stoppers and charmingly unassuming persona.

The British-Bangladeshi Muslim refers back to her heritage through her cooking, giving us traditional cuisine – like fish-head curry – and the, erm, unorthodox – like fish finger lasagne.

Here’s everything you need to know about her latest cookery show, Nadiya’s Family Favourites.

When is Nadiya’s Family Favourites on TV?

The eight-part cooking show is on Mondays at 8.00pm on BBC2. It runs for eight episodes.

What’s the show about?

Both the programme and the meals draw on every aspect of Nadiya’s own identity: as a person, as a Muslim and as a mother. There’s a fierce practicality around her meals, which adopt an almost ‘waste-not’ approach, leaving us with culinary delights like fish-head curry.

It’s that practicality that underlines the show. As a working mum, she faces the inevitable pressure of balancing family life with her busy career, so her show strips back the idealism of other popular TV cookery shows and deals in the manageable, not the unobtainable.

While she does impress with the cuisine inspired by her Bangladeshi roots, there’s also a very British feel to her meals.