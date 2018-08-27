Meet the cast of Bodyguard on BBC1

Keeley Hawes and Richard Madden star in Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio's brand new BBC drama

With Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio at the helm, you can see how new BBC1 drama Bodyguard attracted such an impressive cast.

The six-part drama stars Keeley Hawes as Home Secretary Julia Montague and Richard Madden as the bodyguard assigned for her protection.

Here are all the cast and characters you need to meet:

Keeley Hawes plays Julia Montague

Who is Julia Montague? The ambitious and powerful Home Secretary, who is assigned a new Specialist Protection Officer to keep her safe.

Where have I seen Keeley Hawes before? Keeley Hawes has previously teamed up with showrunner Jed Mercurio to play Lindsay Denton in Line of Duty. She’s also starred in The Missing and Spooks, and currently plays English expat widow Louisa Durrell in ITV’s The Durrells.

Richard Madden plays David Budd

Who is David Budd? A war veteran now working as a bodyguard for the Royalty and Specialist Protection Branch (RaSP) of London’s Metropolitan Police Service. When he is assigned to protect the Home Secretary, Budd “finds himself torn between his duty and his beliefs.” Could he actually become her biggest threat?

Where have I seen Richard Madden before? You’ll probably recognise him as Robb Stark from Game of Thrones. The Scottish actor has also starred as Prince Kit in Disney’s Cinderella, and Cosimo de’ Medici in Medici: Masters of Florence.

Gina McKee plays Anne Sampson

Who is Anne Sampson? Head of the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command, Sampson reports directly to the Home Secretary – but that doesn’t necessarily mean she agrees with everything she does.

Where have I seen Gina McKee before? The actress is another former Line of Duty star, having played Jackie in the first series. She played Jamie Ortega in Missing, Henrietta Harding in Oscar-nominated movie Phantom Thread, and Caterina Sforza in The Borgias.

Sophie Rundle plays Vicky Budd

Who is Vicky Budd? David’s estranged wife and mother to their two children. They are separated due to his issues with PTSD since he returned from the war in Afghanistan and although she loves him, she is trying to move on.

Where have I seen Sophie Rundle before? The actress has had a string of TV roles, playing Lucy in The Bletchley Circle before appearing in Episodes, Happy Valley, Not Safe for Work, Dickensian, Jamestown, Brief Encounters and Peaky Blinders – as Ada Shelby.

Vincent Franklin plays Mike Travis

Who is Mike Travis? Minister of State for Counter-Terrorism, Mike works closely with the Home Secretary – but he starts to become resentful and suspicious of her movements when he is excluded from her private meetings.

Where have I seen Vincent Franklin before? Recent roles have included Chris Parsons in Doc Martin, Prendergast in Decline and Fall, Andy Shepherd in Happy Valley, and Henry Best in Banana and Cucumber. He played Stewart Pearson in The Thick of It.

Stuart Bowman plays Stephen Hunter-Dunn

Who is Stephen Hunter-Dunn? Director General of the Security Service (MI-5), Hunter-Dunn’s private meetings with the Home Secretary start to raise suspicions among Julia’s colleagues. He is also a bitter rival of Anne Sampson’s.

Where have I seen Stuart Bowman before? You’re most likely to recognise him as the loyal Alexandre Bontemps in Versailles. He’s also appeared in The Musketeers and Gary Tank Commander.

Stephanie Hyam plays Chanel Dyson

Who is Chanel Dyson? Julia Montague’s resentful – and terribly posh – PR Advisor.

Where have I seen Stephanie Hyam before? Hyam appeared in Doctor Who in 2017 as Heather and has also been seen in Peaky Blinders, Sherlock and Murdered by My Boyfriend.

Pippa Haywood plays Lorraine Craddock

Who is Lorraine Craddock? David’s boss, who purposefully assigns him to protect the Home Secretary due to his military experience.

Where have I seen Pippa Haywood before? Haywood is a prolific TV actor, having starred in Requiem, Porridge, Brief Encounters, Scott & Bailey, Mr Selfridge and Green Wing, to name a few.

Nicholas Gleaves plays Roger Penhaligon

Who is Roger Penhaligon? Chief Whip and ex-husband of Julia Montague. They are on extremely acrimonious terms, both professionally and personally. Roger accuses Julia of mounting a secret leadership bid against the current Prime Minister.

Where have I seen Nicholas Gleaves before? Gleaves plays Duncan Radfield in Coronation Street, but he is also known for Scott & Bailey, Waterloo Road and kids show The Queen’s Nose.

Matt Stokoe as Luke Aikens

Where have I seen Matt Stokoe before? Stokoe is best known for his recurring roles in Jamestown, The Musketeers, The Village and Misfits.

Bodyguard will air on BBC1 in the autumn