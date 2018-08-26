Where can I watch the Formula 1 2018 Belgian Grand Prix live on TV?

Find out everything you need to know about the thirteenth race of the F1 season

Lewis Hamilton secured a 24-point lead at the top of the F1 rankings with a victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix last month. He will seek to increase his lead over Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel – who sits in 2nd place with 189 points – in this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix in Spa.

Heading into this race in 2017, the roles were reversed, and Hamilton emerged as victor after a tense race to close the gap between himself and the German driver, and it gave him the momentum to march on and take the title home at the end of the season. Can Vettel do the same this time around?

Formula 1 2018 TV coverage guide: Belgian Grand Prix, live from the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Spa

Find out how to watch the race live on TV in the UK below, with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 race coverage.

Qualifying: Saturday 25th August

Qualifying will be live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports F1, with the qualifying start time set for 2pm.

Race Day: Sunday 26th August

The race is due to start at 2:10pm and is being broadcast live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports F1.

Build-up and live coverage is on all day on Sky Sports F1.

Where else can I follow the Belgian Grand Prix?

Coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.