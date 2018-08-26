Accessibility Links

Who is Ruby Bhogal? Meet the Great British Bake Off 2018 contestant

The 29-year-old project manager harbours a love for boozy baking

Ruby Bhogal, Bake Of (C4)

Ruby Bhogal is one of the 12 contestants bidding for success in The Great British Bake Off tent for 2018.

The 29-year-old project manager hails from London, and harbours a love for boozy baking – she’ll always try to sneak a nip of alcohol into whatever she’s cooking!

The youngest of four in an Indian family, Ruby has fond memories of her mum, Kelly, making Jalebi’s, an Indian sweet. In fact, Kelly now runs her very own cooking channel, due to hit YouTube shortly according to her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Ruby was the self-confessed ‘mum’ at university, cooking for seven male housemates, and she’s now renowned for her infamous spicy minced lamb pastry rolls.

“Baking and music go hand in hand at home; I will always have music blaring, so it’s a pretty lively affair,” she says of her kitchen.

“I don’t like people stepping into my kitchen at home trying to ‘help’, it’s my zone – let me do my thing and then after you can enjoy the treats!”

Ruby Bhogal, Bake Off (C4)
Ruby Bhogal, Bake Off (C4)

Ruby also says that many of her friends at home will be “shocked” to see her in the Bake Off tent, describing herself as “an undercover baker”.

“Because I am so new to baking there are going to be so many people that will be shocked.  I don’t really post about my baking on social media, so I am sure my friends are going to be surprised,” she says.

“I think it may blow their minds as they know me for going out and going to the gym as opposed to being in the kitchen.  I am a bit of an undercover baker! I cannot wait!”

The Great British Bake Off airs Tuesdays on Channel 4 at 8pm, presented by Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding

Ruby Bhogal: Key facts

Age: 29

From: Project manager

Job: London

Instagram: @rubybhogal

