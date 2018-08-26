What Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?

Full guide to all the televised fixtures on Sky Sports and BT Sport coming this week

Premier League live on TV this weekend

Saturday 25 August 2018

Wolves v Manchester City – 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Liverpool v Brighton – 5:30pm, live on BT Sport

Sunday 26 August 2018

Watford v Crystal Palace – 1:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Newcastle v Chelsea – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Monday 27 August

Man United v Tottenham – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Match of the Day will show highlights of every Premier League match this weekend on the BBC.