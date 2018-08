Who is Kim-Joy? Meet the Great British Bake Off 2018 contestant

Mental health specialist Kim-Joy is one of the 12 bakers heading to The Great British Bake Off tent in 2018.

The Belgium-born 27-year-old is passionate about bread, and her birthday falls on World Baking Day – 17th May – which she sees as a sure sign that she was born to bake.

Kim-Joy was raised in London by an English father and Malaysian-Chinese mother, before moving to Leeds, where she now lives with her partner.

She is the only baker in her family, and she says that she didn’t have the confidence to bid for a place on the show until this year.

“My friends have always wanted me to apply, but I didn’t feel confident enough to apply until this year,” she says. “I went into the tent mostly for myself to see if I could do it!”

If she were tasked with constructing an illusion cake that looks like the real thing on GBBO, she says she would “make a magnifying glass with a chocolate handle, and 12 mini bakers wearing brown bake off aprons under the glass”.

She added: “I think I would prefer to do something that wasn’t completely realistic, though, as I enjoy having the freedom to create my own twist on things!”

Kim-Joy: Key Facts

Age: 27

From: London (originally from Belgium)

Job: Mental health specialist

Instagram: KimJoysKitchen

