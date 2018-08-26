Who is Imelda McCarron? Meet the Great British Bake Off 2018 contestant

The 33-year-old hails from County Tyrone, Northern Ireland and enjoys cooking for her large family

Imelda McCarron is joining 11 other contestants in The Great British Bake Off tent for 2018.

The 33-year-old works as a countryside recreation officer and grew up in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, where her mother first taught her how to cook and bake.

Imelda spends most of her weekends baking at home for her father and son. Part of a large family, she’s used to cooking for social gatherings and a number of hungry mouths – which may well come in handy inside the tent!

Asked who she went into the fabled Bake Off tent for, Imelda said: “I went in for me as a challenge obviously for the baking, but also to have the confidence of meeting new people, I don’t usually put myself out there personally.”

“My friends will be so so surprised, they wouldn’t think I would do something like this,” she continued, before adding: “[I’ve] an auntie that I go to yoga with every week [who] will want to know why I didn’t tell her!”

The Great British Bake Off airs Tuesdays on Channel 4 at 8pm, presented by Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding

Imelda McCarron: Key facts

Age: 33

From: County Tyrone, Northern Ireland

Job: Countryside recreation officer

Instagram: @imeldarose_mc