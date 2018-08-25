Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Suranne Jones is a sassy schoolmistress in first look at Vanity Fair

Suranne Jones is a sassy schoolmistress in first look at Vanity Fair

We wouldn't want to mess with Miss Pinkerton...

SuranneJones Vanity Fair

Suranne Jones is well-known for playing fearless female roles and when it comes to tackling a period drama part, it doesn’t look like she’ll be making an exception.

Advertisement

Jones stars alongside Ready Player One’s Olivia Cooke in ITV’s Vanity Fair, playing schoolmistress Ms Pinkerton. She’s had her fill of Cooke’s wily Becky Sharp, who’s determined to climb to the upper echelons of British society, despite her lack of station.

A sneak peek at the ITV drama reveals that Jones’ character doesn’t hold back when delivering a dressing down.

Here’s hoping she never invites Becky around for a dinner party, eh?

Advertisement

Vanity Fair begins on ITV on Sunday September 2 at 9pm

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Vanity Fair

SuranneJones Vanity Fair
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Olivia Cooke as Becky Sharp in Vanity Fair

Vanity Fair star Tom Bateman says Becky Sharp was the Kim Kardashian of her time

Michael Palin plays WM Thackeray in Vanity Fair

Michael Palin reveals how he shot seven episodes of Vanity Fair in one “magical” night

Vanity Fair main pic

When does Vanity Fair begin on TV? Who is in the cast?

autumn drama 2018

Coming soon The best TV dramas airing this autumn

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more