What Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?
Full guide to all the televised fixtures on Sky Sports and BT Sport coming this week
We’ll be keeping this page updated with all the matches scheduled for live TV coverage this weekend.
Check the details below for dates, kick-off times and channels
Premier League live on TV this weekend
Saturday 25 August 2018
Wolves v Manchester City – 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Liverpool v Brighton – 5:30pm, live on BT Sport
Sunday 26 August 2018
Watford v Crystal Palace – 1:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Newcastle v Chelsea – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Monday 27 August
Man United v Tottenham – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Match of the Day will show highlights of every Premier League match this weekend on the BBC.