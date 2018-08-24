Accessibility Links

How to watch The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo on TV

How to watch The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo on TV

This year's Tattoo will be pulling out all the stopes – and bagpipes – to mark the RAF's 100th anniversary

Royal Edinburgh Tattoo (Getty)

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is always a sight to see (and hear) each year, but this Bank Holiday the Tattoo will be pulling out all the stops to mark the RAF’s 100 anniversary, with musical acts from all over the world.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

What time is The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo on TV?

The Royal Military Tattoo airs on BBC1 on Bank Holiday Monday 27th August 2018 at 7.30pm.

What is The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, and what’s going to happen this year?

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is an annual showcase of ‘military tattoos’ (musical performances and displays by military members) from around the world, including, of course, a wee bit o’ tartan and bagpiping, yeh ken.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo (Getty)
The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo (Getty)

This year marks the RAF’s centenary, so the performance – set in the shadow of the picturesque Edinburgh Castle – will feature 24 showcases by the world’s best military performers, all narrated for you by Bill Paterson.

Asides from the pipes and drums, there’s a hugely diverse range of music – you might recall 2017’s Bollywood-style performance.

All about The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

Royal Edinburgh Tattoo (Getty)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

