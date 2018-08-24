Accessibility Links

Aidan Turner and Heida Reed had a Poldark reunion

The actors – who play Ross and Elizabeth in the BBC drama – hung out together in London

Aidan Turner and Heida Reed, BBC Pictures & Instagram, SL

Poldark may be airing on TV right now, but it’s a good few months since the cast were filming on the Cornish coast.

So it’s no surprise that when Heida Reed came to London for the day, she made sure to look up Aidan Turner.

The actors – who play Elizabeth Warleggan and Ross Poldark in the BBC period drama – snapped a photo of their reunion which followed Reed’s attendance of Turner’s new play, The Lieutenant of Inishmore.

The production sees Turner swap his tricorn and horse for an altogether grittier role, playing an unhinged Irish freedom fighter in Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy – a performance that has earned him praise from critics, including Radio Times with a four-star review.

Reed now lives in Los Angeles, California, when she’s not filming Poldark. Series four of the period drama concludes on Sunday 29th July, with production on new episodes expected to begin later this summer.

All about Poldark

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

