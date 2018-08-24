Channel 5 boss on Stormy Daniels CBB exit: ‘I was furious – we built a whole week around her’

"We built the whole goddamn thing around her,” said Ben Frow

Channel 5 boss Ben Frow has opened up for the first time about Stormy Daniels’ last-minute exit from Celebrity Big Brother 2018.

Advertisement

Speaking at the Edinburgh International Television Festival, Frow admitted he was “furious” about the adult star pulling out of the show, as the entire first week – including the set – had been crafted around her.

“We built a whole week around Stormy,” he said. “I flew someone out to accompany her here. She disappeared on us. I was bloody furious, we built the White House and the whole goddamn thing around her.”

Daniels was due to appear on the latest series of the celeb-based reality show, but pulled out hours before the launch citing a “custody development” in America concerning her daughter.

She did, however, record a VT for the series before quitting.

🎬 This would have been @StormyDaniels VT if she went into the Big Brother House! #cbb 🎬 pic.twitter.com/MCi7XVLNSK — 🅱🅱XTRA® (@BigBrotherXtra) August 17, 2018

In a statement delivered by Rylan Clarke-Neal following the launch, the Big Brother’s Bit On the Side host said: “Big Brother tried to work out a fair compromise with her, but in the end for Big Brother, launch night is about housemates moving into the house, not about celebrities pulling out.”

Advertisement

Celebrity Big Brother airs nightly at 9pm on Channel 5