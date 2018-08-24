Accessibility Links

Classic sitcom Bewitched set to be rebooted with an interracial family

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris is behind the new series

BEWITCHED - "Samantha and Darrin in Mexico City" - Airdate: April 24, 1969. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images)ELIZABETH MONTGOMERY;DICK YORK

A pilot for a modern-day reboot of 1960s US sitcom Bewitched is in the works, with an interracial family at its core.

Commissioned by US Network ABC, the update is penned by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris – who recently signed a major production deal with Netflix – and show writer Yamara Taylor, and according to Deadline will centre around Samantha, a hard-working black single mother and witch, who marries Darren, a white mortal man, described as “a bit of a slacker”.

The series will reportedly see them “struggle to navigate their differences as she discovers that even when a black girl is literally magic, she’s still not as powerful as a decently tall white man with a full head of hair in America.”

The original Bewitched aired on ABC in the US from 1964-72, and starred Elizabeth Montgomery and Dick York, and latterly Dick Sargent, as the white couple at the heart of the story.

In 2005, the series got a high-concept film reboot, starring Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell, which was not received well by critics, and performed poorly at the box office.

