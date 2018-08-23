Will Jodie Whittaker live up to the hype? The Radio Times Doctor Who podcast

Accessibility Links

In the first of a new series, RadioTimes.com takes a look at the upcoming series of Doctor Who and it’s ever-popular new star

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)

Jodie Whittaker’s first series of Doctor Who is nearly upon us, and around the world fans are counting the days until they’ll see her new Thirteenth Doctor in action.

And within that excitement there are a few questions. What will her version of the Doctor be like? How much of herself has she put into the character? Which of her previous roles should we watch before we see her in Doctor Who? And what’s Jodie Whittaker like when the cameras stop rolling?

After visiting the set earlier this year, we answer all those questions and more in the first edition of the Radio Times Doctor Who podcast, with Sarah Doran and Huw Fullerton looking back on everything we’ve learned so far about the Thirteenth Doctor and the woman playing her.

Listen now for some behind-the-scenes insight, predictions for what we might expect and our hopes for Doctor Who‘s eleventh modern series as we get ever-closer to its release.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn

All about Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

