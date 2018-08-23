Star Wars Resistance – when is it out in the UK? Who stars in it? And how does it connect to the films?

Everything you need to know about the new animated Star Wars spin-off

There are all sorts of Star Wars projects in the works at the moment outside of JJ Abrams’ eagerly-awaited episode IX, from Rian Johnson and the Game of Thrones creators’ new trilogies to the live-action TV series being developed by Jon Favreau.

Advertisement

But before most of those projects come to fruition there’s also Star Wars Resistance, a new animated TV series set before 2015’s The Force Awakens that shows how the people of the galaxy started fighting back against The First Order.

Check out all the crucial details about the new series below.

When is Star Wars Resistance coming out on TV?

The series will premiere on the Disney XD channel in the UK this October, following its US debut on the Disney Channel on the 7th October.

What is the series about?

Star Wars Resistance is set a few months before the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and follows the adventures of pilot Kazuda Xiono (main image) as he goes undercover and tries to discover the plans of the ever-dangerous First Order.

In the course of his investigations he encounters a few familiar faces and plenty of new threats, in a series that creator Dave Filoni has said is inspired by his own grandfather’s World War Two experiences as well as classic anime.

Is there a trailer?

There is indeed, introducing a few of the characters and the series’ premise in just 60 seconds. You can watch it above.

Who stars in the series?

Christopher Sean stars as series lead Kazuda Xiono, with Saturday Night Live’s Bobby Moynihan as Orka, Suzie McGrath as Tam Ryvora, Scott Lawrence (Legion) as Jarek Yeager, Myrna Velasco as Torra Doza, Josh Brener as Neeku, Donald Faison (Scrubs) as Hype Fazon and Community’s Jim Rash as Flix.

And a few familiar characters are returning too, with movie stars Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie reprising their roles as ace pilot Poe Dameron and First Order officer Captain Phasma respectively.

Fan-favourite robot BB-8 will also be making a return, while voice actor Rachel Butara will play the late Carrie Fisher’s General Leia Organa.

Aren’t there other Star Wars animated series?

Yes – Resistance creator Dave Filoni was also the creator and showrunner of two more animated Star Wars prequels called Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels (the latter of which ended recently), and this series follows them both chronologically.

The art style for Star Wars Resistance is slightly differently to that used in the other series, however, and Filoni has also suggested he’ll have less day-to-day involvement with the new series due to other commitments.

Confusingly, one of those other commitments is that the ORIGINAL Star Wars animated series – the Clone Wars – is having a surprise revival, finally concluding its story in new episodes after it was originally cancelled in 2013 (shortly after LucasFilm was purchased by Disney).

It’s unknown if any characters will cross over from Rebels or The Clone Wars into Resistance.

What is the Star Wars Resistance backlash?

As is often the case with any Star Wars project these days, the trailer for Star Wars Resistance attracted a mixed reception, with some fans charmed by the new anime-style CGI animation while others were irritated that the series seemed to aim at a younger demographic than Star Wars Rebels.

However, as some commentators have noted both The Clone Wars and Rebels were both accused of the same thing – kowtowing to younger audiences – when they were first announced, before evolving and growing in the audience’s affections. Fingers crossed Resistance can do the same.

Advertisement

Star Wars Resistance will be released in October on the Disney XD channel